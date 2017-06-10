10 years of leisure in Chinhoyi

Lifestyle Correspondent

This year Chinhoyi University of Technology hotel celebrates 10 years of providing leisure and business facilities in the Mashonaland West provincial capital. A number of leisure activities at the hotel have brought life to Chinhoyi and management at the hotel want to celebrate 10 years in style. A number of entertainment and leisure activities have been lined up this year.

CUT Hotel Marketing Executive, Zororo Marangwanda said they are preparing a special package for their partners and clients in the second half of the year, with a big event expected in the next few months.

“It has been a period of success and learning. We are happy to be celebrating 1o years of service and we are proud to announce that the hotel has grown in terms of facilities and service. We now have Orange Groove Motel as part of the company and this means we have a lot of potential to grow further,” he said.

“The hotel is geared to offer our esteemed hospitality delegates an exhilarating experience through the provision of comfortable and exclusive accommodation, exquisite and exciting meal experiences as well as parallel guest activities meant to consolidate and reflect Chinhoyi as a totally packaged destination

“Lying on the peripherals of Mashonaland West’s capital, within minutes from Chinhoyi town’s inspired shopping areas, golf course, richly heritage endowed Chinhoyi Caves (Chirorodziva) and adventurous overtures of the Mazvikadei, CUT Hotel continues to set unprecedented standards of elegance with stylish comfort and service excellence. Beautiful landscaped gardens and a pristine dense indigenous forest lying beneath makes the superstructure a marvel.”

The ultimate expression of personalised service and intimate elegance reflects the rigorous standards that have earned CUT Hotel a reputation of excellence. CUT Hotel offers an exclusive array of choices for wellness, relaxation and pure indulgence through its luxurious suites, sumptuous meals prepared by top chefs and state of the art conferencing facilities. This is the place where every guest, whether visiting on business or leisure is welcomed with service and style of high order.

Over the years the Hotel sought to upgrade, furnish and refurbish its facilities that included the rooms and restaurants in line with dynamic trends in the market. Also of interest is the recently refurbished Manyame Cocktail bar, which is now cosier and more relaxing as one enjoys their drink. The popular Thursdays Jazz Nights have created a unique sub-brand for the Hotel.

Marangwanda said a big event that will combine golf, music and dance will be held to mark the celebrations.

