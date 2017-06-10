Zimbabwe duo hogs limelight in Cape Town

Sydney Kawadza Senior Features Writer—

Remember the Malmesbury Five? The five Zimbabwean professionals who turned an abandoned piece of land to productivity in the Western Cape in South Africa. Yes, the world cannot afford to turn a blind eye on Zimbabwe and their aura of invincibility. Zimbabweans raise the ire of many, especially the jealousy ones.

But what can they do, Zimbabweans are movers and shakers.

Some economies are really riding on the successes of Zimbabweans they are hosting in their countries.

Even former South African President Thabo Mbeki was not surprised that “a good story to tell because it’s Africans” was coming from some Zimbabweans.

The five Zimbabwean academics-turned-farmers are Dr Ignatius Matimati, Dr Batsirai Magunje, Engineers Walter Khumalo, Wellington Paradza and Albert Zinhanga.

Well, yet another “good story to tell” is brewing in the Western Cape, precisely Cape Town.

Zimbabweans, Tafadzwa B. Mbofana and Evas Chisale, the brains behind Ruffkurt Africa Holdings, are riding high with the first-ever Zimbabwe vodka.

The Chegutu-born entrepreneurs have taken the Mother City by storm after the launch last month of Zimbabwe’s own Ruffkurt Vodka.

This luxurious drink is a France-imported vodka that is being produced in South Africa by, you guessed right, the Zimbabwean jetsetters.

Speaking from his base in Cape Town, Ruffkurt Africa Holdings chairperson Mbofana said, the company he co-owns with Chisale, the chief executive, is a wholly Zimbabwean enterprise.

“We grew up in the dust streets of Chegutu and looking at the way we were living and the quality of life we had, it made us think beyond the horizon and came up with different innovative ideas.

“We always had big dreams and changing our lives and not to let the environment we grew up in determine our fate,” Mbofana said.

Established in 2012, Ruffkurt Africa Holdings is a Zimbabwean company that is currently based in Cape Town South Africa.

“We started as a vinyl printing, embroidery and clothing centred company that later ventured into music and entertainment to market its products,” Mbofana said.

The company’s record label has five artists who among them is Bouytace, the only Zimbabwean they are working with.

“Our families always believed in everything we ventured into — from video clubs back in 2006 to a clothing shop.

“That support gave us the drive to keep on going, turning ideas into reality,” Mbofana said.

“Remember you only have a disadvantaged background not disadvantaged brain — Work Hard Make it.”

In 2015 the company ventured into photography and videography that fall under the entertainment department led by Progress Ian Chisara, who is the head of department.

“In the same year, the clothing department introduced Ruffkurt Cologne — for Him and Her — to cater for both gender lines.

“We are proud to be Zimbabweans trying to put our country on the world map.”

On board at Ruffkurt Africa Holdings is Brian Chidzomba, the chief administrative officer, a proud and strong supporter of the Zimbabwean Government.

“When the SI 64 of 2016 was introduced, Brian thought of innovating the company business into something that will help the country’s economy grow and also to create jobs.

“It was in the late months of 2016 when the directors agreed to engage in the beverage business that has, for starters, three products namely; Ruffkurt Energy Drink, Ruffkurt Still Water and Ruffkurt Vodka which has been accepted wholeheartedly by Cape Town-based Zimbabweans.”

The company and its executive aim to rise as Zimbabweans in business.

“We want to be able to take our products to the international market and establish our own big Group of Companies like Coca Cola, Virgin and Raulph Lauren in Africa,” a confident Mbofana said.

The Ruffkurt Vodka liquor is packed in a 750ml cool, classy and glass bottle that is unique and amazing to the eye.

The triple distilled Ruffkurt Vodka has an original African taste that makes it the finest and best ingredient for cocktails.

“Although the Ruffkurt Vodka has a French style, it is also true to the distillery’s commitment to use only African grains to give the spirits provenance, or a distinct local flavour.

“The local soil, climate, farming and processing all contribute to the character of the vodka,” Mbofana said.

The PC Technician has also acquired a diploma in Computer Engineering at the College of Cape Town while his partner is currently studying for a Btech on Electronic Process Instrumentation Engineering at the Vaal University of Technology.

“As young black Africans, we really encourage other youth to emancipate themselves from modern day slavery and start their own businesses.

“It’s not an easy road but with dedication, perseverance and hard work everything is possible,” Mbofana said.

Board members at Ruffkurt Africa Holdings include Mbofana, Chisale, Chidzomba, Ian Chisara, Simbarashe Hundu, Linah Makuyana, Millicent Mpofu and Brandon Mbofana.

Ruffkurt Africa Holdings is also hosting a number of pre-launch parties in South Africa so to build momentum for the big launch set for Harare later this year.

