Mudziyashe spreads wings

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

Award-winning modelling agency, Mudziyashe, is set to open another branch in South Africa next month in a bid to penetrate the regional market.Mudziyashe Modelling Agency (MMA) which of late has been doing a lot of promotional material for models will assist Zimbabwean models in South Africa realise their dreams.

In an interview, agency administrator, Delroy Benatar said preparations are at an advanced stage for the scouting and setting process in South Africa, as they are still in talks with some big names in the foreign country.

“This is good news for us. We are now aiming to penetrate the regional market. We are starting off with South Africa because of late we have seen a lot of our local models are in the foreign land and they are trying to make ends meet but they also face challenges. So if we set up an agency there we will promote the flow. We we are still talking with some big names in the modelling industry in South Africa so that it becomes easy for them,” he said.

Benatar said modelling in Zimbabwe is undermined but if given a chance it can sustain livelihoods. Benatar who is also the face of the agency said they have been doing a lot of charity work.

“We are continuing with our scouting process and this time we are in the ghetto where there is untamed talent. We have done shoots for companies like Chic Street, Untu, Black Opal Cosmetics and Ethnic Inc among others and we are happy our models are doing well in pageantry too,” he said.

He said they also work with freelance models.

Meanwhile he said they are also planning an event to mark celebrations of day of the African child in partnership with Teenage Girls Care.

“We are going to have teenage girls from all walks of life. We will invite renowned names in the sector. Mudziyashe will provide grooming lessons for free to mark day of the African child which is celebrated on June 16 every year,” he said

