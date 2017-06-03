Gonyeti is the next comedy juggernaut

Takudzwa Chihambakwe

SHE came onto the scene three years ago and took social media by storm as one of Comic Pastor’s wives. From there, Gonyeti — real name Samantha Kureya — has steadily grown her brand under the Bustop TV banner, evolving from being an actress into a stand-up comedian.

Though her involvement in stand-up comedy is of recent times, the 30-year-old comic has already shared the stage with African greats such as Zimbabwe’s Farhan Esat and Uganda’s Anne Kansiime. Just this year she got a nomination at Nama. But does she have what it takes to last in this highly competitive world of comedy?

We spoke to her manager, Luckie Aaroni, who said Gonyeti — who is set to headline the “Meet the People Comedy Show” on June 24 in Harare — is preparing herself to be the next big thing in stand-up comedy. “Gonyeti has been researching and getting to understand more about stage comedy. We as the Bustop TV team have been supporting her, making sure she meets the right people in the game and gets the right platforms to perform in order to improve her act,” said Aaroni. “Every month we make sure she performs twice or more. She has been one of the supporting acts for Doc Vikela’s comedy tour. Away from the crowd she has been honing her writing skills as one has to grow out from using internet jokes,” he added.

Aaroni also revealed that Gonyeti intends to follow the path of Ugandan star, Anne Kansiime, who not only specialises in skits but is also very good on the stage. “The plan for Gonyeti is to keep doing both skits and stand-up comedy just like what Annie Kansime does. She balances both so well. Of course, stand-up comedy is still new to Gonyeti, she will be marking her first year doing it next month, but we are positive that if she keeps working hard, her breakthrough is nigh.”

Aaroni said during the “Meet the People Comedy Show”, Gonyeti will address various issues affecting the society. “On June 24, Gonyeti will be addressing various issues from religion, social commentary, politics and women. We are also excited to reveal that she will be launching her new set on the night.”

If all goes according to plan, the show is set to go on a nationwide tour. “The idea with the show is to go around the country building up to the Bustop TV third anniversary on November 25. So far we haven’t managed to raise the full amount to do the tour but we are very grateful to our various partners who have made it possible to get some of the work started.”

Aaroni also cleared the air word doing rounds that the Bustop TV team was now sidelining Gonyeti’s co-actress, Maggie. “Those rumours are not true. Maggie and Gonyeti complement each other well on skits, only that Maggie is still working on establishing herself as a stage comedian, once she has developed stage experience we will do the same for her,” he said.

