Muvhango turns 20

As the oldest TV drama series in Mzansi since the scrapping of the original Generations, it celebrates having fans salivating and glued to their screens for 20 years.

Since its debut episode in Tshivenda on April 7 1997, it has been the source of screen kings and queens to grace Mzansi showbiz boasting about 3,5million viewers.

Here are some of the actors and actresses that have graced the soapie:

Khanyi Mbau — Long before she brightened her skin, the flamboyant actress- turned muso and radio presenter played Doobsie in 2005. The role is seen to have opened other gigs in the industry for her.

Joyce Skefu — Once referred to as a crowd puller with her trademark punch line “you must never”, she is now in her 50s. She now plays Maletsatsi on e.tv’s Scandal!.

Phila Mazibuko — Playing rebellious youngster Spha, he took his acting career to new heights.

He later turned to music in 2010 and made headlines for the wrong reasons.

Gontse Tshegang — Although she was virtually unknown when she was cast for playing Mapule Modise, the character arguably funked-up her career and she later featured on Scandal! and Rhythm City.

Mutodi Neshehe — Playing Ndalamo Mukwevho, one of the most popular characters from 2005 to 2008, made him a household name, although he was flayed for “Americanising” the role.

Millicent Makhado — She was an instant hit when she played Agnes, Chief Azwindini’s half-sister. She has also made appearances in Scandal! and the movie Black Widow.

Zweli Dube — Starred as Pule Mapetla, a close friend to James Motsamai, played by Dingaan Mokebe. The “health freak” later did voice-overs for Metro FM sports shows.

Khabonina Qubeka — After the tragic death of Lindiwe Chibi in 2007, who was the original Doobsie, Qubeka had big shoes to fill. But she brought her own pair, spiced-up the role and became a hit.

Shona Ferguson — He is now a successful producer and businessman alongside his wife Connie. He will always be best known as Dr Leaboa, a nosey and charismatic medical doctor. He played the role in 2006 and left the following year.

Candy Moloi — She warmed her way into the hearts of soapie lovers as Vho-Makhadzi, a powerful role she left after 10 years.

Most effective story lines

The first episode – Doris is at the centre of an engagement drama with the Mukwevho clan. Meanwhile, Mashudu’s coffin saga has the entire village talking.

Thandaza as new CEO – Following the death of Mashudu, Thandaza imposes herself and takes the reigns at Mukwevho milling, much to the dismay of clan leaders.

Doobsie’s standoff with Thandaza – Doobsie chooses to face Thandaza about her position in the mill, only for a cat-fight to ensue.

Mulalo and Azwindini battle for chieftaincy – When it is not clear who should succeed Mashudu, two of the most influential men in the household battle to ascend the throne.

Khomotjo’s wedding – Khomotjo tying the knot with Lerumo in the biggest ceremony, rich with culture and origin. Lerumo, a proud Pedi man, refuses to compromise his identity.

Hunks & babes over the years

Nkululeko Tshirumbula – The former administration student becomes hot property after playing Gundo, the ladies’ man. He has also bagged a number of Mzansi’s sexiest man titles.

Amanda Du-Pont – As the bootylicious Thabisile Dlamini, the actress got tongues wagging.

Gabriel Temudzani – One of the longest-standing cast members, Chief Azwindini has royal charm.

Sindi Dlathu – The veteran actress plays the sexy, sophisticated Thandaza, a woman who could bring any man to his knees.

Rantebeng Makapan – After making a name for himself on Generations, he assumed the role of Morapedi Mojalefa with relevant ease.

Mona Monyane – The sassy actress plays Dr Nthabeleng, who is an obstetrician and gynaecologist and girlfriend to James Motsamai, played by Dingaan Mokebe.

She has also shown her versatility by appearing as a comrade in the movie Kalushi.

