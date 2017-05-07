Tankard Day lives up to billing

Tawanda Matanhire Arts Correspondent

Merrymakers were treated to a blissful afternoon as the Delta Beverages-organised Castle Tankard turned Borrowdale Racecourse to a fun-filled zone as South African horse Comanche Brave was the winner of the day pocketing the $30 000 grand prize money on Saturday.

Owner Dave Samuel said he was proud to have such a horse which in his stable. “It’s always a good feeling to win a race and I am so proud to say Brave has won most of the races I competed in,” he said.

To kick start the day on a musical note was DJ L Roy, who made brought revellers on their feet with popular tunes as he also showcased his prowess in the game.

The event saw much sought- after dancehall chanter Winky D, giving another sterling performance leaving the crowd asking for more.

The “Ninja President” could not hide his excitement over the support he got from revellers said he was happy for so much support. “I want to thank my gafa family for showing me enough respect and these are my heroes,” he said.

Among the songs he pefromed were the hit “Disappear”, “Idya Mari” and “Paita Party” among others. Budding artiste Andy Muridzo also tried his best to make an impression but failed to connect with the crowd on every song.

The “Dherira” hitmaker’s catalogue included his latest song “Tichambotenderera”, “Tinoperekedzana” and “Ngaituruke” among others.

Apart from the thundering hooves, the raacecourse itself was a blaze of colour with all sorts of activities, ranging from jumping castles, fashion shows, music, braai and other fun activities.

Beer drinkers enjoyed their favourite brand, Castle Lager, the brand for the day which was being sold for the normal retail price.

