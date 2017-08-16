Govt to construct 117 schools

Dokora Lazarus

HARARE – The Primary and Secondary Education ministry is inviting bids for the construction of 117 schools.

Zimbabwe is currently saddled with a deficit of 2 056 schools.

Cabinet in August 2015 directed the Primary and Secondary Education ministry to start construction of 100 schools before that year ended but no school has been built yet.

“You would appreciate that in 2013 there was a survey which showed that we had a deficit of 2 056 schools,” Sylvia Utete-Masango, Primary and Secondary Education ministry permanent secretary said yesterday.

“We were able to get investment partners and through the Opec Fund (for International Development), we will be constructing 17 schools.

“Then there is the joint venture with the Infrastructure Development Bank whose first phase will see the construction of 100 schools.”

The Opec Fund for International Development involves a $20 million grant loan facility expected to be repaid in over 15 years, with a five-year grace period.

The Lazarus Dokora-led ministry last week flighted an advert inviting registered contractors, who were interested in building the schools, to submit expression of interest documents to the ministry’s offices in Harare.

