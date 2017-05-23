‘Don’t bar students over fees’ – Government

Higher and Tertiary Education ministry secretary Machivenyika Mapuranga

HARARE – Students with outstanding fees can write their examinations, but will have their results withheld, Higher and Tertiary Education ministry secretary Machivenyika Mapuranga has said.

This comes as several learning institutions are barring students from attending class over unpaid fees.

Recently, scores of students from the Department of Teacher Education at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo College, who are in fees arrears, were turned away.

Dozens of students at Madziva Teacher’s College in Mashonaland Central were also last week barred from accessing halls of residence, lectures and entering the dining room over outstanding tuition.

Other institutions have given their students ultimatums to pay up or risk being forced to defer their studies.

“The ministry is directing all institutions to allow students to write their examinations, but withhold results until all outstanding fees are paid,” Mapuranga said in a statement.

He reiterated that students are expected to pay tuition fees at registration or before writing end-of-semester examinations.

He, however, said between registration and the writing of examinations, parents and guardians can make payment plans “which they must honour to avoid inconveniences and ensure that they will get diplomas and degrees”.

Mapuranga also clarified on government’s policy regarding the barring of students from school for lack of paid up fees.

“In State polytechnics and teacher’s colleges, payment of fees is governed by Statutory Instrument 81 of 1999, which stipulates that payment of such fees should be made before opening of each term or within seven days after opening school,” Mapuranga said.

“Government has since instructed that students are not turned away from colleges and polytechnics for late payment of tuition fees.

“However, it is mandatory that boarding fees be paid within seven days of opening of each term, at the latest. Where necessary, at the discretion of the institution, the owing student, parent or guardian and the institution can enter into mutually agreed payment plans.” – Daily News

