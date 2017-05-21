178 primary school heads appointed in Masvingo

Masvingo Provincial Education Director (PED), Zedius Chitiga

MASVINGO – The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education through the Public Service Commission (PSC) has appointed 178 substantive heads for primary schools in Masvingo in probably one of the biggest group promotions in the province.

Masvingo Provincial Education Director (PED), Zedius Chitiga said that the appointments were carried out because the schools had no heads due to deaths, resignations, dismissals, establishment of new schools, transfers and other schools simply did not have heads.

“We have appointed 178 substantive heads for primary schools in the province and the new heads will go through a week long induction course at the beginning of the second term.

“During the induction the heads will be given tools of the trade ie; knowledge of the new job, information and attitude for the new role.

“They will also be taught how to handle finances, disciplinary procedures, basic management of the school and anything that makes one a complete head,” said Chitiga in an interview with The Mirror last week.

The orientation course will take place at Alvord Institute of Training at Makoholi just outside Masvingo in Zimuto and this programme will be conducted by staff from the provincial office.

Chitiga said the overhaul is the biggest since his appointment as PED.

