SA commits to implementation of SADC strategy

PRETORIA – South Africa’s Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says the South African government will prioritise the implementation of the South African Development Community (SADC) Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap.

The strategy, which was agreed upon by regional leaders who attended the summit, is aimed at accelerating economic growth and development in the region.

President Jacob Zuma concluded the two-day summit in Pretoria on Sunday.

Swaziland has handed over the position of SADC chair to South Africa.

Gigaba says his department is ready to make the industrialisation strategy a success.

“I was talking to Minister Rob Davies. He indicated that around October he’ll be going to the SADC headquarters in Botswana where he will engage with the secretariat on the practical steps to be taken to ensure that this industrialisation strategy that’s been adopted here can be properly implemented and I on my part will also be focusing on harnessing the resources and capabilities of the private sector in order to develop these skills and capacities we need to attract investments in infrastructure.”

