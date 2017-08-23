Zimbabwean trio bust with R2m heroin at border post

Johannesburg – Police at Limpopo’s Beitbridge border post arrested three Zimbabwean nationals after heroin valued at R2 million was found in a truck headed to South Africa.

Spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the drugs were hidden in a compartment in the truck.

”Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the South African Revenue Services (SARS) were busy with normal routine check ups at the border on Tuesday night when the truck was directed to the cargo scanner. It was at this point that the scanner detected the drugs hidden under the bed compartment of the truck,” Mojapelo said.

The three, aged 32, 36 and 41, will appear in the Musina Magistrate’s Court soon.

