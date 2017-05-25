Zimbabwean terrorist ISIS man killed in Syria

The person named as Raymond Ray Matimba(also known as Abu Qaqa Britani Afro), according to BBC was a new convert to Islam who left Manchester for Barcelona in July 2014

MANCHESTER – A 29 year Zimbabwean born Muslim convert Marshall Raymond Tafadzwa Matimba is believed to have been killed in Syria war, though there is very little information about his death.

Reports says a Manchester man of Zimbabwean origin might have been involved and died in the Syrian conflict after his name was published by a number of British newspapers.

There are few things that we already know about Ray Matimba who according to sources was born to a Wedza christian family.

The former Mount St Maries Mission School student is believed to have abandoned his Christian faith following his marriage to a Turkish woman.

His Zimbabwean family say he kept in touch via phone texting while he was fighting in Syria until early 2016.

The person named as Raymond Ray Matimba(also known as Abu Qaqa Britani Afro), according to BBC was a new convert to Islam who left Manchester for Barcelona in July 2014 and then went on to Turkey before crossing into the Syria war zone.

While some publications say he is still involved with ISIS, a US based organisation posted on its Facebook page that Matimba was killed fighting in Syria.

A number of credible news sources in UK, including Sky, also reported that Matimba was killed by a US drone strike while fighting in Syria war

According to UK news reports, Matimba was a Manchester based rapper of African descent who later became a Moslem later in his life.

It is widely reported that he was a key Islamic State recruiter for fighters and brides.

Meanwhile, a number of Zimbabweans have expressed mixed feelings to the issue.

A UK bases Zimbabwean group posted the following message: This is heartbreaking. Southern Africa, and Zimbabwe in particular, is not known for this!! Diaspora parents, l know how hard it is to raise kids in western countries, but please, let’s watch over our kids and their friends and ensure we don’t have such cases.

Below are images of Raymond Matimba carrying AK 47 riffles taken from Syria.

Share this:

Like this: Like Loading...