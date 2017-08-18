Porn videos expose affair with pupil

Tendai Gukutikwa Weekender Correspondent

A CHIKANGA shopkeeper, who allegedly quenched his sexual appetite on a Form One pupil, has been exposed after the 15-year-old girl was found in possession of pornographic material at school.

The minor, who cannot be named because of her age, was found in possession of pornographic video discs at Chikanga Secondary School, prompting the headmaster to question her about their origins.

The girl revealed that she was given the discs by her boyfriend, Terry Mpandira (21).

A police report was subsequently made leading to Mpandira’s arrest. The minor was sent for medical examinations at Mutare Provincial Hospital to ascertain if she was abused.

Mpandari appeared before Mutare magistrate Mr Innocent Bepura on Tuesday charged with having sexual intercourse with a young person, as defined in Section 70 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9: 23.

He pleaded guilty to the charge but his plea was altered to a plea of not guilty by the court after he professed ignorance of the minor’s age..

“Your Worship, I do not deny having sexual intercourse with her. She was my girlfriend and she had told me that she was 18 years old,” argued Mpandira.

He insisted that she was 18 years old and claimed that she indeed looked 18. He, however, failed to answer when asked on why he thought the girl was 18 years old when she was only doing Form One.

Mr Fletcher Karombe told the court that sometime in October last year, Mpandira proposed love to the juvenile and they started dating.

A month into the relationship, Mpandira invited the 15-year-old to his workplace and took her to the backroom that he used as his bedroom.

“Once in his bedroom, he asked for sexual favours, which he was granted. Mpandira is alleged to have later used his towel to clean the juvenile’s private parts after being intimate with her.

“They also had consensual sexual intercourse on four other different occasions. On all occasions they did not use protection. On August 4, the juvenile was found in possession of a pornographic disc at school and she was summoned for questioning by the headmaster,” said Mr Karombe.

Upon being cross-xamined, she revealed her sexual relationship with Mpandira to her headmaster and her uncle was called.

The matter was adjourned to August 24. Mpandira was granted $50 bail.

