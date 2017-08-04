Grandpa (82) jailed for rape

Lovemore Kadzura Rusape Correspondent

A RUSAPE octogenarian (82) will forever rue the day he forced himself on a 13-year-old neighbour after he was jailed for eight years.

Tapfuma Canicius Kadzungwa of Village 20, Mugadza in Headlands, who was not represented and pleaded guilty to the offence, will, however languish behind bars for six years after Rusape regional magistrate, Mrs Loice Mukunyadzi, suspended two years on condition of good behaviour.

In sentencing the senior citizen, Mrs Mukunyadzi, had no kind words for him describing him as a very bad example to the young generation. She further said had it not been for his advancing age he deserved a lengthy custodial sentence.

Rusape district prosecutor, Mr Tirivanhu Mutyasira, told the court that the grey-haired octogenarian dragged the complainant into his house before raping her. “Sometime in July and at Village 20, Mugadza, Headlands, Kadzungwa called the complainant to where he was and she complied.

“When the complainant arrived at accused’s homestead, he grabbed her hand forced her into his bedroom.

While in the bedroom, Kadzungwa raped the complainant,” said Mr Mutyasira.

