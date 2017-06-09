Self –proclaimed prophet dies . . . teenage girls whisked away

A MARRIED self-proclaimed prophet who allegedly raped and impregnated half-a-dozen teenage girls has died.

Obert Mpofu (52), who was based in Nkulumane 12 suburb, died last week on Thursday at Mpilo Central Hospital.

According to a relative Mpofu succumbed to pneumonia.

His wife, Ritha Mpofu, confirmed the death of Mpofu.

“My husband died last week. At the time of his death I was in Kwekwe. I heard he was complaining of severe cold. We are still mourning and devastated by his death and I cannot comment much on his death,” she said.

According to a neighbour who requested anonymity the two girls who were sexually abused and impregnated by Mpofu were whisked away by Mpofu’s church members after a story about Mpofu’s sexual abuse on the teenage girls was carried by this publication.

Another neighbour who spoke on condition of anonymity said Mpofu’s death was a relief as he had turned his room into a sex haven.

“He could house about six girls in his house and have sex with them. But the funny part is that no one from the community questioned his unbecoming behaviour. He was feared because he always threatened people with mysterious things and death,” he said.

The source added that the community, due to Mpofu’s behaviour, believed that he was not a real man of God.

“We believe he was not a genuine prophet because he used to sleep around with many girls in his house and pray for people during his healing crusades that he used to conduct in the suburbs and rural areas,” he said.

