God’s nature is to increase whether by addition or multiplication. It is His desire for the Gospel to spread and His Kingdom to advance into new territory.

By Erasmus Makarimayi

Before ascension, Jesus emphasised this in the Great Commission saying in Matthew 28:19: “Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptising them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost:” Beloved we have to go out and be salt and light for the advancement of His Kingdom.

Jesus does not mince His Words and says in Acts 1:8: “But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth.” Evangelism is the key for this divine commission.

There is great salvation which Jesus came to announce and institute. The incarnation of Jesus brought through the rescue of humanity sealed by His death, burial, resurrection and ascension. Please receive the Gospel and you will be saved.

Hebrews 2:3 reveals: “How shall we escape, if we neglect so great salvation; which at the first began to be spoken by the Lord, and was confirmed unto us by them that heard him;” Please note that salvation was first spoken by the Lord, Jesus.

While John the Baptist pointed to Jesus, it was only Jesus who started talking about this great salvation.

The Old Testament also pointed to this. The apostles then picked it up and we continue to preach this salvation. It is the Lord’s desire that none be left in bondage, He came to set the captives free.

I am so passionate about the truth taught to believers and also the Gospel reaching the unsaved. Oftentimes I check with evangelists on the spread of the Gospel.

For this purpose, NewsDay recently met with Evangelist Paul Saungweme of Jesus For Africa Evangelistic Ministries. For over four decades he has held open air mass evangelism crusades locally and beyond our borders. Tens of thousands have been receiving Jesus Christ. This is real testimony of the spread of the Gospel and its impact in clear manifestation of Scriptures.

Saungweme noted: “Evangelism is a primary and integral part of the mission of Jesus.” Beyond nice buildings, the church has to go out to world.

Driven by his grace as an Evangelist with the unceasing support from his cheering and supportive wife Winnie, his immediate family coupled with board and partners “ input of this nondenominational ministry he has traversed the width and breath of our great nation, ministering in cities, towns, growth points and diverse settlements.

He says: The quest for good living should be undergirded by regenerated heart which has received Christ Jesus.”

He said that transformation should happen from within. He used the words of Jesus in Matthew 23:27: “Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye are like unto whited sepulchres, which indeed appear beautiful outward, but are within full of dead men’s bones, and of all uncleanness.”

Self-actualisation should incorporate being born again. He elaborated that it’s necessary to address spiritual matters first and everything else will fall into place. He quoted Matthew 6:33: “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.” After seeking and finding the Kingdom of God then peace is realised because the future is settled in Christ.

Saungweme urged the church to appreciate and emphasise evangelism because it is central to the gospel. Those who have received and accepted Jesus have to feel the compulsion to help to spread the Good News of the Gospel.

The church cannot afford the comfort of its four corners, while the world goes unsaved. Apostle Paul teaches us 1 Timothy 1:15: “This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief.”

Saungweme is for some our version of Billy Graham and Reinhard Bonke. With due respect for these other greats, however, Saungweme is ready to go to the remote areas to reach out every soul. He has already held crusades in Checheche, Binga, Tongogara (Nhema), Chiredzi, Mukumbura and Chimoio in Mozambique to mention but just these. Since his ministry is nondenominational relying on support from partners and well-wishers, his handicap is limited resources.

He calls upon the corporate body of Christ to be united and support initiatives of this nature.

Saungweme reiterated: “The Gospel is for free, but it takes resources to transmit it.” This is a worthy and noble cause.

Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge. You are going somewhere.

Great salvation : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...