God is proud of you

The grace of God removes shame, condemnation, doubt, fear and unworthiness from us.The world we live in, flooded with religion, has misled us to erroneously view God as a harsh task master or a vengeful remote wind.

BY Erasmus Makarimayi

Apart from revealing the truth about God in Christ, the Gospel corrects our perception of God.

Religion distances us from God.

The gospel of Christ — that is – the grace of God unites us with God in Christ.

The gospel reveals to us that God has always wanted to tabernacle among His people.

He, therefore, is Emmanuel (God with us) in Christ Jesus.

God is not a foreign philosophy; He is love shared abroad in our hearts.

God does not feel great by scaring us, but by accommodating us, as we spontaneously praise and worship Him.

Religion drives people away from God.

Oftentimes, when I invite nonbelievers to church, they tell me that they are not worthy and will not qualify to be in the presence of the holy God.

It has to sink in that Jesus qualified and qualifies us.

The grace of God is not human self-effort.

It is human unattainable, but divinely accomplished by the finished works of Jesus Christ.

The presence of God is holiness and righteousness.

This is in Christ.

It is not on our account.

You, therefore, do not work for your salvation.

Please, simply receive God’s gift of salvation.

You do not cleanse yourself by human effort to appear before God.

You are cleansed by the blood of Jesus.

God’s arms are outstretched no matter how unworthy you may feel.

Jesus came to bring us into union with the Father.

He ably accomplished the task by His sufferings and death.

Heaven’s investment was not a loss.

As He took our sins and became sin, He was separated from the Father in order for us to be accepted in His body before the Father.

Matthew 27:46 records: “And about the ninth hour, Jesus cried with a loud voice, saying, Eli, Eli, lama sabachthani? that is to say, My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me?”

We, therefore, say our Father, our Father, thou has accepted us on Jesus’s account.

We are family with God the Father in Christ.

Hebrews 2:11-12 clarify: “[11] For both he that sanctifieth and they who are sanctified are all of one: for which cause he is not ashamed to call them brethren, [12] saying, I will declare thy name unto my brethren, in the midst of the church will I sing praise unto thee.”

Great stuff.

Beloved; you are of God in Christ and Jesus prides in you.

For you and me to be members of the family, His church, He sanctified us — that is — set us apart, made us holy.

For this reason, Jesus is elated to have us as brothers and sisters.

We measure up in Christ.

No one should ever try to demean us.

We cannot be deceived.

Jesus does not despise you and you are not a shame.

You measure up in Christ.

Jesus is not ashamed of you because you are of one with Him in Christ.

You are important, of value and of full worth in Christ.

The “fabric” that makes Jesus is the same as that made the new creation.

God’s mercy has brought us in.

Remember what Jesus asked us to go and learn during His earthly ministry.

Matthew 9:13 in the New King James Version reads: “But go and learn what this means: ‘I desire mercy and not sacrifice.’ For I did not come to call the righteous, but sinners, to repentance.”

Food for thought!

You are sanctified according to exact standards and specifications of the one who sanctified you.

God is so holy that He saw to it that that is what and who we are in Christ.

You are part of the family of Jesus with God as the Father.

You are not a beggar, vagrant nor squatter.

You are fully in the household, you are not a stranger, an outcast or an outlaw.

Please note that you are not an outsider, you belong.

We sit for examinations with composure and confidence.

Our tender bids sail through because of our sincere conviction.

We pray not out of frustration and trepidation, but with assurance.

In hope and comfort, we call unto the Father.

God is proud of you and you have unhindered access.

You are valuable and you matter in God’s eyes.

Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

You are going somewhere.

