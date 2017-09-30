Divine healing and health

RIGHT believing founded on detailed knowledge (called epignosis in Greek) releases peace, joy, comfort and rest for believers.

BY Erasmus Makarimayi

Believers should rely on accurate, exact and precise divine knowledge, not rumours.

The Christian hope is the assurance of eternal salvation, which rests on the twin footing of the now and hereafter.

We, therefore, deal with present issues from the spiritual reality of eternity.

One issue that we deal with in this present age is sickness.

You would appreciate that both believers and nonbelievers can fall sick.

The believer can appeal to God the Father for the security of eternal life of Christ in her/his heart.

This healthy eternal life is in the heart of the believer now.

Its effects and benefits have to be actualised to enjoy healthy living.

A quick note is that God the Creator, who causes rain to fall on both the righteous and the wicked, has the liberty to heal nonbelievers.

Everlasting life is a present-tense possession.

While we remain under the canopy of God’s protection by grace, we may fall sick.

This doesn’t terminate our eternal life.

God would not have abandoned nor forsaken you.

God is good all the time and He is the same yesterday, today and forever.

We, therefore, don’t throw tantrums at God if we fall sick, but we exercise the believer’s authority to enforce healing.

Deuteronomy 32:3-4 establish the nature of God. In the New King James Version, the portion reads: “(3) For I proclaim the name of the Lord: Ascribe greatness to our God. (4) He is the rock, His work is perfect; For all His ways are justice, A God of truth and without injustice; Righteous and upright is He.”

Wow! We, therefore, don’t accept and accommodate sickness as a gift from God.

We ascribe greatness to God.

The grace of God is the good news of Jesus Christ and there’s no bad news inside good news otherwise it wasn’t the Gospel in the first place.

A basic appreciation of what sickness is will help us walk through.

A friend, who is a medical practitioner, but I cannot name for ethical reasons, gave me this succinct definition: “I would say sickness is when there is disruption in the normal divine functioning of the body.

“This can be physiological, anatomical, mental or spiritual.”

Medical science, therefore, can correct the disruption.

Contained in the definition is the spiritual aspect, a thread I will pursue from the perspective of the finished works of Jesus.

As a minister of the Gospel of Christ i.e, the grace of God, I will quickly declare my take on medication.

It’s biblically sound to seek proper medical solutions for sickness.

I have the liberty, without condemnation, to visit a medical practitioner and I exercise my “sonship” to God for divine healing though preferring the latter.

I, therefore, subscribe to godly supernatural healing and, of course, not demonic spiritual “healing”.

I will handle this some other time.

Many times, we have failed to realise God’s healing power because of error in the presentation of the Gospel.

While other people’s testimonies may help us we need to weigh everything in light of the scriptures.

The gospel is the testimony of Jesus Christ and not a microcosm of limited ill-advised personal thought and experience.

Let’s look at Jesus’ attitude to sickness before the coming of the New Testament.

Lest I mislead you, remember the New Testament only came after the death of Jesus.

Jesus tells us in Matthew 26:28: “For this is my blood of the new testament, which is shed for many for the remission of sins.”

The New Testament is in the blood of Jesus, which is the life of the believer.

Back to the issue.

Paul Ellis, who carries great influence from Andrew Wommack, quips: “To how many people did Jesus give sickness?

“When did Jesus ever comfort a grieving parent with useless words?

“Get your picture of God from Job and you will think that God gives and takes away.

“But the God Jesus reveals only gives good gifts, and he never takes back what he gives us.”

I shall deal with Job’s issue some time in perspective of the full counsel of the scriptures.

Light has no fellowship with darkness.

Stand your ground and expel sickness.

The symptoms may take longer to disappear than desired, but walk in acknowledgement of the finished or accomplished works of Jesus Christ.

Please know this.

If you’re born again and praying for yourself or another born again believer, the healing is inside.

You received it as salvation package when you confessed Jesus as Lord and saviour.

What you call upon for is its manifestation or realisation.

Please further note that you’re not praying to God to fulfil His promises, because He did so in Jesus Christ.

I declare manifestation of the healing power of God now.

May you realise full health now in Jesus’s name.

Be quickened, loosed and freed.

I speak an end to pain now in Jesus’s name.

With right knowledge and believing, it’s done.

Please go ahead and testify of God’s love, mercy and grace.

Remember Jesus released us to go and heal the sick.

Manifest your healing and enjoy divine health.

Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

You’re going somewhere.

