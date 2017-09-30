Bury your excuses, pick a leaf from Sanders

SOMEONE once said: “If the Egyptians built pyramids without machines, you can build a business if you approach life with no excuses.”

BY STEVE NYAMBE

Excuses are one thing that will let you down.

They will rob you of all that was supposed to belong to you.

Excuses make you feel defeated instead of being a celebrated victor.

They can make you take your eyes off the ball and cause you to focus on the minor things that do not matter.

Today, we will look at age as nothing, but a mere number.

Thus, it must, in no way, hinder you from achieving your goals.

Ever heard about Colonel Sanders, the successful businessman.

He is a true illustration of the rags to riches phenomena.

Here was a man born in abject poverty.

He got to the point of retirement at 65 years with nothing.

At the time of retirement, he was living in a tiny house and owned an old beat-up car.

Poverty had really reduced him to nothing.

He was surviving on a $99 social security cheque.

However, he realised that nothing changes until you change yourself, so he decided to seek change.

Change is painful, but sometimes, it is worth it.

Self-knowledge

He knew he was gifted to offer this world something big.

He did not let being a broke pensioner hold him back.

Sanders did not consider that he had never run a business before, he just looked at life with a fresh set of eyes.

Sometimes you don’t need to look at past failures as a yardstick for your future success.

You don’t even need people to define and demarcate what your life would be like.

You just need to look at the other side of the coin and know that each day is differently packaged and it must be viewed differently.

Because it’s packaged differently, you must approach life like Sanders did.

Leaving Kentucky

Sanders thought of an idea, a simple one, which was pursuing a chicken recipe concept.

Do you know that great ideas are always simple that are taken on by man of conviction to come up with what we call greatness today?

Follow your passion

A journey of thousand miles starts with a single step.

Start yours today and your future will be different.

Sanders upped his game, just like a winning team does, and opted to start selling his recipe.

He started moving from one restaurant to the next marketing his recipe, it was not easy.

Sometimes, victory requires sweat, blood and tears.

It requires total commitment if it’s to be a fruitful journey.

Sanders was rejected more than 1 000 times, but did not give up.

Restaurant owners did not believe in his project, but he was convinced he had struck gold.

This is how winners play their game.

For them, it is not over until it is over.

Being down does not mean being out.

To them, it reflects a skill of being involved in the game and hiccups are just temporary setbacks.

Roadblocks are not destinations, they are just that, roadblocks.

When you get to your roadblock, it is not the end of the journey, it could be the beginning of greater things.

You just need to think like a champion, who always see victory as opposed to defeats.

The birth of KFC

Since Sanders had a never die spirit, he started his own chain and his restaurants later grew to become a global giant.

His outlets are what we know today as KFC, formerly Kentucky Fried Chicken.

What an inspiration for you.

Remember this verse from one singer who said: “It is no secret what God can do. What He has done for others, He can for you.”

Such is life. It can be done. Be blessed.

Bury your excuses, pick a leaf from Sanders : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...