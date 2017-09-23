Eternal peace, security

Confident Christian living rests upon the pedestal of the finished or accomplished works of Christ Jesus. These works are imputed to believers by grace through faith.

BY Erasmus Makarimayi

The grace and the faith are gifts from God. Graciously and with thanksgiving we partake and utilise what God has put on our table for free. We sit on the table without guilt and condemnation because we have been pardoned.

Jesus Christ obtained eternal redemption for us. This hope and assurance gives us eternal security. Our redemption is permanent and forever, which is the subject of our inquiry today. This column has dealt extensively on the efficacy of the blood of Jesus, which powers the new covenant, which gave birth to us.

Under the old covenant, the blood of animals was used. This blood was needed every time a sin was committed. It was a daily routine carried out by the priests to deal with daily individual sins.

However, once a year, the high priest would offer corporate and national sacrifices and enter the holy of holies to cover the following year. Jesus Christ became our ultimate sacrifice once and for all time.

John the Baptist told us in John 1:29: “The next day John seeth Jesus coming unto him, and saith, Behold the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world.”

Jesus Christ suffered a sacrificial and atoning death. Because of this, we have boldness to approach God. Talking of Jesus, Hebrews 10:12 reads: “But this man, after he had offered one sacrifice for sins for ever, sat down on the right hand of God.”

His sitting on the right hand (figuratively a place of honour and authority) of God the Father is because He accomplished His purpose and mission of eternal redemption.

Believers should, therefore, live without sin consciousness, but with Christ consciousness. We shouldn’t live in fear but in love. Remember we’re in the faith of Jesus Christ and fear isn’t of faith.

We focus our minds on Christ and not sin. Apostle John comforts and assures us in 1 John 2:1-2: “My little children, these things write I unto you, that ye sin not. And if any man sin, we have an advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the righteous: And he is the propitiation for our sins: and not for ours only, but also for the sins of the whole world.”

We’re the righteousness of God in Christ and Jesus Christ is our advocate for our holiness in Him.

As a believer, you know that you’re in Christ that is in that blessed place in heaven on the right hand of God. This is confirmed by Ephesians 2:6: “And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus.”

Jesus Christ took care of the sin problem and we don’t doubt His ability.

As discussed above, as the Lamb of God, He cleared our sins. He came for that purpose. Apostle Paul teaches in 1 Timothy 1:15: “This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief.”

The murderer became an apostle of Jesus Christ. Jesus did a perfect job. Hebrews 10:14 reveals: “For by one offering he hath perfected for ever them that are sanctified.”

We’re sanctified that is set apart as holy. Forever declares the perpetual efficacy of the sacrifice of Jesus. Please note that the sacrifice is one.

The world’s sins are many, but the single sacrifice is more than all of them. It’s a past act, but its consequences are eternal, and flow down through all the ages. Perfected here means to reach a destination.

Its literal meaning is that which has reached its end, that which has attained what it was meant to be.

This is the grace of God of the finished or accomplished works of Jesus Christ.

In his exposition, MacLaren says: “For the text ought to read — ‘He hath perfected for ever them that are being sanctified’.

“So, there you have these two things, the double view of what Christ does, ‘perfects’ and ‘sanctifies’ and the double view of His ‘work, in that in one aspect it is past and complete, and in another aspect it is running on, continuous, and as yet unfinished. This sanctification was accomplished in the very act of offering the sacrifice.”

Hebrews 10:10 settles: “By the which will we are sanctified through the offering of the body of Jesus Christ once for all.”

I encourage you to read the whole chapter. Perfect moral purity and consummate happiness will doubtlessly follow as consequences of the sacrifice of Christ.

You’re in the faith of Jesus Christ, beloved enjoy the peace of God. We’re encouraged by Romans 5:1-2: Therefore, being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ. By whom also we have access by faith into this grace wherein we stand, and rejoice in hope of the glory of God.”

Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge. You’re going somewhere.

