How to use dialogue as tool of gaining co-operation

“You can make more friends in two weeks, by becoming interested in other people, than you can in two years by trying to get other people interested in you,” once advised Dale Carnegie.

BY STEVE NYAMBE

This is what successful people and companies do.

Successful companies are winners; they win through dialogue as opposed to monologue and they know the difference between the two.

After realising the difference, they then go for what pays.

So what pays in this case? It is dialogue.

Dialogue is the most powerful tool you can use for motivation.

Do you know that for most successful companies had to master this approach?

Dialogue can be regarded as employee engagement in some organisational management philosophies.

Remember, dialogue is a two-way process of communication, whereas a monologue is one way.

Dialogue empowers, engages, inspires and motivate others to give you more, which in many cases would not have been realised if people were not involved in the discussion.

Get ready to start

“What if you let your customer do the talking?” asked Trish Berturzi.

Everyone wants to talk and very few are prepared to listen.

Take a look at this little story that happened in Brooklyn, America some years ago.

A certain hospital once advertised a contract for the supply of X-ray machines and they received a number of offers from suppliers.

The documents were all written using the traditional system, which only states what the companies had to offer.

In brief, the documents merely focused on the needs of the concerned company.

However, there was another company, which decided to do things differently and they crafted their letter differently.

Change music

“Life sometimes challenges us that we don’t count the things we do, but do the things that count,” once noted Zig Ziegler.

One company approached the contract in a unique and skilful way. Their letter had golden nuggets of persuasion

The supplier knew more about handling human nature than others.

He wrote a letter which read: “Our factory has recently completed a new line of X-ray equipment.

“The first shipment of these lines machines has just arrived at our office.

“They are perfect. We know that, and we want to improve on them.

“So we should be deeply grateful to you if you could find time to look at them over and give us your ideas about how they can be made more serviceable to your profession.

“Knowing how occupied you are, l shall be glad to send my car to you at any hour you specify.”

The letter was received by a doctor, who was surprised by the approach.

He said: “l was both surprised and complimented. I had never had any X-ray manufacturer seeking my advice before.

“It made me feel important, l cancelled a dinner appointment in order to look over that equipment. The more I studied it, the more l discovered for myself how much l liked it.”

Gitoner’s advice

Don’t forget advice from Jeffrey Gitoner, who said: “People don’t want to be sold, but they love to buy.”

Remember you are in sales.

Everyone is in sales

Everybody is in sales.

Selling is not about transactions, nor is it about movement of money from one end to the other.

Selling comes in different shapes and forms.

It can involve processing and passing of information.

Remember when you speak, you are also selling. You can be selling ideas, opinions or information.

