Opposition must stop being childish

WHILE a coalition of opposition parties, which was supposed to give Zimbabweans hope that a future without Zanu PF is possible, is now turning into a monumental farce, there is lack of clarity on what happens next.

Editorial Comment

First, there was drama over the allocation of seats, with a released schedule showing that Transform Zimbabwe would get more seats than People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Many wondered why PDP was being allocated fewer seats, as it has some astute former ministers within its ranks, while on the other hand, Transform Zimbabwe does not boast of a similar kind of experience.

PDP is at the centre of the next drama, as there are conflicting reports on whether its leader, Tendai Biti, signed the coalition deal or not.

There are claims that negotiations between MDC-T and PDP are not yet complete and the signing ceremony was just for the show, with nothing of substance behind it.

Also, the Coalition of Democrats claimed to have fired MDC leader, Welshman Ncube after he joined MDC Alliance.

But on the other hand, Ncube says he was not fired and had, instead, resigned.

All this would make for a fun sideshow if the future of 14 million people was not dependent on what actions they take in the next 10 months or so.

The opposition needs to get its act together and stop this childish behaviour, where they are pre-occupied with fighting among themselves and are not clear about what their alliance is all about.

Valuable time is being wasted on useless things, instead of the opposition leaders now hitting the ground and campaigning for next year’s election.

Yes, they have said they will be launching the alliance soon in Bulawayo and other centres, which is commendable, but it is imperative that they start now.

The coalition is not just about them, it is about a despondent nation that was now losing faith in political parties and processes.

The alliance is about a heartsick people that were now resigned to Zanu PF winning the next election because the opposition was in disarray.

The values of servant leadership mean that the opposition leaders should for once stop worrying about positions and egos and think about the long-suffering Zimbabweans.

It is important that they find ways of putting all this bickering behind them and focus on delivering Zimbabweans from this mess.

