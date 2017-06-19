AMHVoices: Tips to pass O’Level Mathematics

Mathematics develops problems solving skills and critical skills on learners and plays a pivotal role in our daily lives and decision making.

By Tinashe Zivira

Here are some tips on this subject, which is endorsed by the Higher Education ministry’s STEM programme.

1. The basics: The ability to treat directed numbers and all sorts of fractions

must act as the foundation and the following topics are the basics of

maths and need to be grasped:

-Change of subject

-Factorisation

-Indices

-Surds

-Inequalities

These topics assist in other topics as their elements are found in almost all the aspects of O level mathematics/

2. Revision: Everything that you learn needs to be thoroughly revised using past examination papers and relevant textbooks on a daily basis. A maths student need to walk around with a little book so that you can practice anywhere, for example while you are at the bus stop waiting for the bus, you can solve one or two maths problems!

Remember questions are asked in different ways, so as a student you must revise regularly so that you fully understand how the same question can be asked in a different way.

3. Grasp all topics, understand the paper: High marks are attained if you understand all the topics in the syllabus. Paper 1 usually has 25 to 27 questions that have more questions carrying one or two marks each. This paper requires the student to understand the basics of the entire syllabus.

Paper 2 consists of 12 questions that are bisected into Section A and B. The first six questions in Section A are all compulsory and some of the topics asked in Paper 1 are found in that section. Section B allows you to choose questions and you must have a greater understanding of Statistical graphs, Transformation, Mensuration, Linear Programming, Functional Graphs and Vectors as these are the commonly found topics that also carry significant marks.

4. Speed and Accuracy: You should be able to balance speed with accuracy and this happens only when you revise regularly putting yourself under exam conditions.

Tinashe Zivira is a mathematics teacher. He can be contacted on +263772 913 772 / +263 713950 821

Like this: Like Loading...