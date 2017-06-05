Zim’s investment climate on trial

The recently concluded deal between Malawi’s First Merchant Bank and Barclays Plc for the takeover of the British bank’s Zimbabwean unit provides a test case to show how committed Zimbabwe is to luring investment.

Comment: NewsDay Editor

Foreign investors have so far given Zimbabwe a wide berth, as there are questions about the security of investments and property rights in the country.

The Malawian institution has shown commitment and bravery to invest in Zimbabwe, but this has brought questions, with some players in this country opposed to the deal.

The Zanu PF youth league has already voiced its displeasure at the deal, saying it should have been offered to locals.

There are some that hope that regulatory authorities will block the deal and offer it to locals.

The bank’s workers have also approached the court seeking to have the deal annulled, saying they should have been given the right of first refusal.

There is also the unresolved issue of the indigenisation laws, which casts a long shadow over the deal.

While President Robert Mugabe seemed to provide clarity on the empowerment laws, the law still remains and has not been amended, meaning the deal could still be torpedoed.

While this drama plays out, prospective investors are probably watching keenly, with this episode likely to be instructive in how they engage the country going forward.

It is not yet clear why Barclays Plc settled for the Malawi bank to take over their Zimbabwean concerns, but we are certain it has nothing to do with spiting locals, but rather they were looking for the best proposal on the table.

Thus, if Zimbabwe is serious about engaging the international community in future, authorities should be extremely careful how they handle this deal.

Anything seen as untoward is likely to send prospective investors scurrying for cover, with the country continuing to miss out on foreign direct investment.

This is not to say foreigners and investors should be treated with kids’ gloves, but authorities ought to be absolutely transparent when it comes to handling such deals.

Anything to the contrary would be fatal for investment in Zimbabwe and importantly too, for the financial services sector.

The workers, who have challenged the deal, deserve to be heard and there is need for an explanation on why they missed out on the deal.

What is paramount throughout the whole process is openness and a willingness to engage, as this is Zimbabwe’s investment climate on trial.

Like this: Like Loading...