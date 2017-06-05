Govts’ double-speak affects environmental sustainability

The global gathering a few weeks ago in Cancun, Mexico, like others before it, did not yield much apart from the usual climate noise that has characterised such meetings.

guest column: Peter Makwanya

It became an occasion for leaders to stroke each other’s egos and trade lies about how they can reduce disasters and build resilience in their own countries.

Leaders claim to be working hard in their countries in handling and managing risk, but time and again their lack of preparedness is exposed.

Misrepresentations, gra-ndstanding and posturing characterised the Cancun meeting, where leaders postured, as if they were engaging in serious risk management in their respective countries, yet greed and half-truths characterise environmental discourse.

Far too much time is spent on discussing hidden political issues in the name of the environment or at the expense of the environment that they purport to champion.

On just a single occasion, they became overnight champions of the environment, yet they are far from it.

It is also easy for leaders to simply get lost in their usual political rhetoric, which they are accustomed to.

If the emphasis and energy they put when discussing environmental issues at global platforms is the same energy they invest in their countries’ resilience programmes, the world would be a better place to live in.

In their respective countries, these leaders allow for laws that violate and trample on the environment.

They have this propensity to lose focus on environmental threats.

Exploitation of their respective countries’ natural resources and greed are the biggest threats to any attempts to foster proper resilience programmes.

What boggles the mind is how these leaders are passionate when they address global fora, yet there is little evidence to show that they actually plan for disasters and what actions they will take when disaster strikes.

They wait until things fall apart before they remember that there is something called disaster risk reduction or management to be implemented or factored into a country’s national climate change policies.

No matter how much emphasis and energy they put into these gatherings, their citizens face a real danger of being exposed to environmental threats.

When one looks at mining and oil and gas exploration, all of which have a profound negative environmental impact, it is the governments, not ordinary citizens that benefit.

That is how the issue of double speak comes in, when leaders say one thing and do another, as they have scant regard for the environment, with their focus mainly on retaining political power.

For that reason, very few leaders are honest when it comes to environmental issues.

Across the world, we have witnessed the birth of environmental pressure groups like Greenpeace, Environmental Action and Friends of the Earth, whose purpose is to hold governments to account.

Scant regard for environmental laws has led to the drinking of contaminated water, breathing of polluted air, degradation of the environment, as well as wildlife decimation and plunder.

This is because very few countries follow environmental laws, which strangely would have been promulgated by their countries.

Peter Makwanya is a climate change communicator. He writes in his own capacity and can be contacted on: petrovmoyt@gmail.com

