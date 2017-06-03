Put India donation to good use

THE $1 million donation this week by India towards humanitarian assistance for the victims of the floods that destroyed parts of southern and western Zimbabwe early this year is timely, and the gesture must be emulated by other friends of Zimbabwe.

Comment: NewsDay Editor

We, however, urge the cash-strapped Zimbabwean government to desist from diverting the funds or abusing the good gesture by channelling the donated funds to the floods victims across the southern and western parts of the country.

The gesture by Indian ambassador Rungsung Masakui, who has pledged his country’s unwavering support for Zimbabwe’s stability and development, came at a time Tokwe-Mukosi flood victims felt abandoned following the flood disaster that struck their community years back.

The victims had pinned their hopes on President Robert Mugabe’s recent visit, but were left disappointed once again.

After the tragedy, which was declared a national disaster after many families lost their property and livestock, Mugabe never paid a visit to the area. For three years, the families had to be crammed into tents at Nuanetsi Ranch, where they have been surviving on handouts as their fields had also been swept away.

The same applies to victims of the floods in Tsholotsho and other low-lying areas across the country.

It must be understood that the floods have left 246 people dead and displaced hundreds since December when torrential rains started pounding the country emerging from severe drought.

An El Nino-induced drought last year scorched crops in the southern African country, leaving more than 4 million in need of food aid, but the victims had to contend with floods after receiving above-normal rains.

The floods have not only swept through villages in the southern and south-western parts of Zimbabwe, but have also destroyed roads, crops and livestock and forcing people into temporary government shelter.

According to Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere recently, nearly 2 000 people are homeless, 74 schools were damaged and 70 dams had burst.

And government is struggling to manage the inundation, whose effects were most severe in the areas hit hardest by last year’s drought. Urban areas have not been spared, with many roads badly damaged.

Clearly, the Indian token of $1 million is undoubtedly timely and must be put to good use. There is, therefore, a real need for government to work out tangible ways to put the donation to good use.

We also urge the authorities not to abandon victims of catastrophes in the time of need. The floods victims still require basics — food, shelter and other necessities — so there is no harm to make another appeal to the international world for as long as the donations would be appropriately used.

