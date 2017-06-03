Five lessons from a pencil

A CERTAIN company was into pencil manufacturing. As their business started flourishing they decided to officially launch the pencil into the market with a big bang. They gathered all the key stakeholders to witness this important event.

Moivtation: STEVE NYAMBE

Indeed people came in their numbers. One of the executives stood to give a speech. His main thrust was to ensure he gave a powerful motivational lesson to “Mr Pencil” as he embarked on a mission to fulfil the customers’ needs with superb artistic works. He said: “As you go into the field please always remember these five things”.

You will make mistakes

“Most great people have attained their greatest success by taking just one step beyond their greatest failure,” observed Napoleon Hill.

As long as you will be doing something you will make mistakes. He continued and said, this, always bear in your little mind. However, he further explained that, because of this they had fixed the pencil with an eraser at the back. The eraser would help to correct all the mistakes made by this pencil.

Is this not how life is? Isn’t this a life lesson to you? Your life will always be scattered with mistakes. Making a mistake is not a sign that you are a failure.

It is only an idle mind that will not make mistakes. This is so because idle people will always be doing nothing. The moment you start doing something you are likely to make mistakes.

Mistakes are not a bad thing at all. Why? Because out of them that’s where experience is housed. What is experience? Experience is just the accumulation of rectified mistakes. Thus to learn fast you must increase your failure rate. Period.

You will meet pain sharpening times

He moved to the second point where he said, for a good and neat writing job to be done the pencil must face “pain sharpening times”. The sharpening is not meant to destroy the pencil. It does not affect it at all.

It is for its own good. It takes poor writing out of the way. The sharpening makes the work top notch during the writing times. Remember quality is everything. Quality attracts quality, and mediocrity the same. Quality makes good work look better. While better things turn out to be the best.

Your most important part is your inside

No matter your appearance. No matter what happens externally. What happens externally matters not. Let the internal environment be the determining factor in your battles of life. Remember one speaker who said: “Do you know that if there is no enemy within the enemy outside will do you no harm?”

This is further supported by the holly scriptures which say above everything take care of your heart. For out of the heart the mouth speaketh. For a man is defiled by what comes out of the heart and not what gets in.

You will only write if in the hands of someone

What a clear life typology of human beings. You can’t do it alone. You need to be held in God’s hands.

The Bible further says without God you are nothing. And man who attained anything are man who trusted in God. Why? Because there is nothing too hard for God, explained the scriptures in an inspirational manner.

Remember He is the God that specialises in things thought impossible.

When the children of lsrael got to the Red Sea they thought there were about to perish. However, they did not know that God is able to make a way where there seems to be no way.

No matter what, keep writing

In concluding his powerful and well-presented speech the executive then said: “No matter what happens to you pencil, keep writing.”

The same applies to you. Life is filled with challenges please don’t give up. Keep on writing.

Adversaries will try to block your way, keep on writing. The economy may hit you left, right and centre, but still you must just keep writing. Keep writing. Don’t surrender someone wants to hear your side of the story. Go to the life’s walls and start writing your life’s victories and successes. Go for your passion, there is no need to believe that the sky is the limit when there are footsteps on the moon, advised another speaker.

Don’t forget that former American President Abraham Lincoln elaborated this clearly by saying: “We can complain because rose bushes have thorns, or rejoice because thorn bushes have roses.”

You may start anything with no one believing in you, it doesn’t matter. Soon they will rally behind you in admiration. Go on, you are a great champion par excellence. It can be done. Be blessed.

Steve Nyambe is a motivational speaker and leadership coach. He can be contacted on +263 784 583 761 or his email: leadershiptouch@gmail.com

