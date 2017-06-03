Step into your dream!

“It not only possible to have your dream, but it’s necessary”, says Les Brown and author and motivational speaker. Last week we talked of people that walk in the dangerous avenue called “safe mediocrity” and this week we are going to talk with real things that affect us as we fight to the top. All of us want a good and great life, but wishing has never been enough. We have to fight different obstacles on our way to the top.

SUCCESS LIFE: JONAH NYONI

Fear

Most people are afraid, not of negative things, but to do the very thing that will make them successful. This affects us. Success is when you walk against your fears. Everything around us was not made by smart people, but people that were willing to go against their fear. Les Brown further says: “History is being read, but also written by people with imagination”. Fuel your fear with courage.

People

We have to listen to people, but we don’t have to do everything they tell us. Most people have a limited version of your life. They can only tell you of what it’s possible. People can only see to the possibility of their experience or what has been accomplished. Most people would tell you it’s not only impossible to sell a million books, but to make a million dollars. Family and friends are at times the first people to tell us that we can’t do it.

Furthermore, have you ever realised that there are people that are good at giving you advice about your life, but their life does not measure to their mouth?

I still remember a famous person told me that I can’t make it for radio and I did not make it for auditions. Now, I’m on radio almost every week. Why? I said it possible and believed it in my sub-conscious mind. Don’t quit. Prove people wrong. “Just because you failed, that does not make you a failure. Don’t make destructions destruct you”, says Eric Thomas an author and motivational speaker. Don’t allow people to steal your dream.

History

All of us have a history. At times the past not only haunts us, but hunts for us. We are crippled by things we can’t change from our past. The secret sins. The seemingly indelible mistakes. You are powerful beyond measure and you life can change as soon as you see the future bigger than the past.

That evil voice

It has been said that, if there is no enemy within, the enemy outside will do us no harm. Your greatest enemy is nothing but “you”. There is that voice that informs you that you are going to fail. I think I’m not alone. It will tell you are not good enough. You are don’t have recourses. You don’t have the looks! You don’t have the voice! You are not good enough. You must be willing to override that voice. Tell yourself it’s possible and it’s worth it! This is called inner-self tall. We talk to our selves more than we do to other people. Visualise yourself. See yourself doing the very thing that you would want to do with your life.

Step out

I have seen my dreams come to reality, the moment I stepped outside my conform zone. Most people are comfortable with normal reality. Getting paid twelve times per year. Living a normal life. Living by and never reaching for the unknown. The universe has a way of rewarding those that step out and reach out. Ask it shall be given to you. Seek and you shall find. Knock the doors shall be opened. Your life is too big for you to play so small. Push beyond your normal.

Going against rules

Rules tell us that when I get a job, my life becomes okay. I will have security. Yes, a job may give you security, but you have no freedom. If asked to choose between security and freedom, I will choose freedom. Freedom gets me to do the things I want. It gives me time to be the architect of my destiny. I am not saying quit your job, but work yourself out of it. It gives me control over my time. Did you know that you make more for your company but you get paid less? There are mediocre rules that the world around us has created for us or we have created for ourselves.

See it

If you can see it in your mind, you can seize it. Your mind is everything. Your life should be fulfilling and extremely exciting. If you do not decide the life you want, someone else will. And they will give you a job. You are too great to spend your life on a salary. Break loose! Control your life! Control your time. If you give someone to decide what you should do, you will always be controlled. Retire and pay others to do what you will have done on your own! Live in your own terms. Call shoots! Make money while you are snoring. Think big. Your thoughts, like electricity, have powerful impulses. Most people have to learn that you are not mainly paid for the work done, but for the ideas you bring. Your net worth is hinged on the power of your ideas.

In the book Inspiration for Success (2015), I said: “Most of your life is trapped in the domain of your thinking.

To improve the quality of your life, you must first improve the quality of your thoughts.” The level of your success is determined by the level of your thought patterns. We are energy beings and our thoughts have energy which sends out wavelengths into the cosmos. Those wavelengths establish what you will get in return; we call it the law of attraction. In communication studies, this is termed telepathy — the transmission of information from one person to another without using any of our known sensory channels or physical interaction.

In the physical reality, if you transmit information, you expect a result or an answer! For instance, some people transmit an aura of fear, failure, frigidity, frailty, fragility and death. What do they receive? Exactly what their minds constantly dwells on. To change your life, recharge or re-energise and re-engage your thought-line with proper energy!

Start now!

This is the time to start to plan and you will find yourself counted with giants that have made it in life. Now, get into the road to greatness. Start right away! Success is not something you just bump into. Secondly, success is not for the “select few”, but you can also succeed by clearly defining your path and plans towards it. In the book, The Big You, I have made an acronym out of the phrase: PLANNED SUCCESS.

P- Purpose to succeed

L-Lay out your priorities, plans and goals

A- Acquire relevant information

N- Nurture your dream

N- Nudge your inner man with the Holy Spirit

E- Engage a mentor/coach/advisor

D- Desire strongly to be an expert in field of your calling

S- Saturate your mind with success thoughts

U- Understand your weaknesses

C- Capitalise on your strengths

C- Counter all bad influence

E- Endeavour to read your Bible every day

S- Surrender all to God through prayer

S- Success is what you do in your daily life

Parting Point: You have the power to be great. All this is buried not far off from you, but inside of you. Stop looking on the sideways and blaming others for the reason that you have not made it in life, but dig in the potential that God gave you. Take that bold step to your greatness. Oprah Winfrey says: “You are the master of your fate.”

Jonah Nyoni is an author, success coach and certified leadership/business trainer. He is the author of Inspiration for Success and Success Within Reach. Contact details-Tel: 0772 581 918. Email: jonah@classicmail.co.za. Twitter@jonahnyoni.

