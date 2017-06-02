Nkomo dwarfs these latter-day political warriors

Having the word “Mutsvangwa” in a headline was always going to be misconstrued in some quarters as a blanket papering-over or endorsement of Zanu PF’s past and present sins of commission — such as the Gukurahundi massacres in the 1980s; and sins of omission — such as the criminal neglect, which has destroyed public hospitals and left crater-size potholes on roads.

echoes: CONWAY TUTANI

The “offending” piece from last week was titled Nation needs more boundary breakers like Mutsvangwa. This was in reference to Christopher Mutsvangwa, the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association chairperson, after he told his party boss, President Robert Mugabe, in no uncertain terms that he was now a spent force because of his advanced age, and was now ruling the country “at the mercy of the State”. Whether it’s Mutsvangwa who points it out or not, it’s now self-evident that Mugabe’s age is no more just a number.

From that, in the spirit of constructive criticism, in the spirit of going forward, I expanded that the nation needed a modus vivendi — a working arrangement to allow for co-existence between two parties in spite of differences and unresolved disputes — and God knows there many and deep differences in Zimbabwe!

Before that,as I was building my case, I had quoted Mutsvangwa at length: “The best times of Zimbabwe, in the 1980s, were when we had a very alert President, who was in charge of running this country. He made some of the most astute decisions which any country could ever make because he was of an alert mind.” Does quoting anyone extensively equate to totally agreeing with their every word?

Well, one chap concluded so, saying: “Isn’t it sad that ‘in the best years for Zimbabwe’ we lost over 20 000 of our countrymen and women. And this for cdes Mutsvangwa and Tutani counts for nothing!” Need I say I took great exception to that, reminding the chap that I had been threatened anonymously and openly for writing about the Gukurahundi massacres, making his accusations totally baseless as he was taking things out of context?

In the dangerous political environment in Zimbabwe, at times you cannot be too direct on particularly too sensitive issues. You resort to satire and wit because they are potent, but safe, weapons to use when attacking the regime that has all the power at its disposal. It’s rare for that approach to get you into serious legal trouble and, worse, life-threatening situations. I don’t write anonymously like Nathaniel Manheru, who attacks those opposed to the political establishment with reckless abandon and whom the State media failed to produce in court when he was being sued for defamation. You attack without necessarily provoking and inflaming. Because of the self-mocking and self-effacing nature of satire, you are not singled out for victimisation. Not that I am anywhere near him as a social commentator, but South African satirist, Pieter-Dirk Uys has most successfully navigated these dangerous political waters — from during the apartheid era to now — by creating a fictional female character, Evita Bezuidenhout, and dressing himself in female clothes as a real Evita, through whom he criticises the political establishment. In South Africa, where they have the rule of law, President Jacob Zuma can’t get at Uys because Uys hides behind Evita. But in Zimbabwe, there is no such nuances and fine distinctions because the regime operates over and above the law, leaving you unprotected by the law. To illustrate the point, Uys, dressed as Evita, interviewed the late President Nelson Mandela. It will be a cold day in hell when that happens in today’s Zimbabwe.

But literalists — people who adhere to the literal meaning or presentation of a statement, such as our “chap” — fail to get the undertones in an article because of lack of imagination. They cannot see the wordplay at work when sensitive issues about the regime are written. Wordplay is a literary technique in which words are used primarily for the purpose of intended effect. Examples include, according to Wikipedia, “clever rhetorical excursions … as a method of reinforcing meaning”. If one cannot appreciate such subtlety of tone, then you cannot help it. No that I am the cleverest person in Zimbabwe, but if they cannot distinguish such subtle repartee, verbal wit, such clever twists on words, no one owes them an apology for their lack of appreciation of satire — just like someone will only see a rusty metal contraption where those with art appreciation — an understanding of all the qualities that comprise a great work of art — immediately spot an objet d’art, as the French sophisticatedly put it to capture its value, worth millions of dollars. Just like those who don’t have an appreciation for jazz regard it as cacophonous, disjointed and discordant music and look totally confused and quizzically at aficionados of the genre, who will be having the time of their life.

That’s why the “chap”, even after my reply, just couldn’t get it and continued: “Well, comrade, all I did was point out that to me and my ilk (sic) the period you refer to was not the best for us and this country.” I replied:

“Again you distort and mix up things. It’s Mutsvangwa who said ‘in the best years’, not me. Don’t hold me to that. Nowhere have I said those were ‘the best years’.”

Intelligence is the ability to make such finer distinctions, which our chap cannot.

I then said: “Joshua Nkomo, guided by modus vivendi, signed the Unity Accord, imperfect as it is. Myself seeing the necessity of modus vivendi places me in good company — that of Nkomo, who made a painful decision to stop the genocide.”

This brought about a screeching halt to our chap’s accusations, as it finally dawned on him — probably to his great discomfort — that modus vivendi is exactly what the highly revered Nkomo had done in signing the Unity Accord in 1987. Given a choice, a true leader will choose the hardest thing to do —signing for peace — over the easiest thing to do — putting up false bravado like vowing that you don’t want anything to do with Zanu PF. Nkomo would not tell you what you wanted to hear, but what you needed to hear. That’s why soon after his release from 10 years’ detention by the Rhodesian regime in 1974, he told Bulawayo’s then biggest and bitterest rival football teams called Mashonaland United (now Zimbabwe Saints) and Matabeleland Highlanders: “Drop that nonsense about ‘Mashonaland’ and ‘Matabeleland’!” They did. He would have spoken out strongly and unequivocally against the violence that has resurfaced at football stadiums. Let’s attack things on the basis of merit or not — not because it has been said by Mutsvangwa or Nkomo.

Some of these misconceptions and even prejudices displayed by “our chap” arise from keeping the same company day in day out. There is nothing as limiting as closed circles. It’s this elitism — the superior behaviour or attitudes associated with elites — and exclusivism — that mentality characterised by the disregard of opinions and ideas other than one’s own — that has seen experts, including pollsters, in Europe discredit themselves through their wide-of-the-mark projections. You need to step out of your comfort zone. A lot of happenings will pass you by. It broadens the mind to see things from other people’s perspectives. “If you want peace, you don’t talk to your friends. You talk to your enemies,” said Israeli General Moshe Dayan (1915-1981). If you don’t, you end up speaking for yourself.

Nkomo was not after saving face, but saving the people from killings. This was selflessness and bravery — modus vivendi at its highest. It will take some beating for anyone to ever half-fill the titanic Nkomo’s shoes.

Talk of magnanimity — that combination of qualities which enables one to encounter danger and trouble with tranquillity and firmness, to disdain meanness and revenge, and to act and sacrifice for noble objectives!

That’s why Nkomo’s stature has grown and grown since his death in 1999.

Conway Nkumbuzo Tutani is a Harare-based columnist. Email: nkumbuzo@gmail.com

