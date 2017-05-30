Another spike-throwing death: Courts, not govt, must decide

IT has now become overwhelmingly urgent to bring finality to the spikey issue of spike use by law enforcement agents seeing, as it is, that there is yet another death resulting from throwing of the prickly tool. A woman died last Wednesday after Karoi municipal police officers threw spikes at a car, which led to the fleeing driver ploughing into the woman and her relatives, who were injured in the incident. Over the last few years, as a matter of record, the number of people who have died, not to mention those maimed, from spike-throwing incidents stands at a heartbreaking 14. And, mind you, these are merely official figures, the damage could be far worse.

guest column: Learnmore Zuze

Against this gloomy background, it was widely reported that government, through the Minister of Home Affairs, Ignatius Chombo, had written to the Police-Commissioner-General, Augustine Chihuri (pictured), with instructions granting the force the nod to use spikes and guns to stop vehicles. “Both guns and spikes should only be used in extreme cases at these roadblocks and this is the message given by the government,” Chombo was quoted as saying. As a concerned government, even a single death in the country should have been enough to warrant serious probe of spike use. That the number of deaths from spike-related incidents continues to spiral is ample evidence that the government is not being sincere.

The general public is clearly unaware of the rights that are theirs. The government is not the ultimate authority on issues with legal implications. The government cannot impose, on the citizenry, what goes and what does not; the government itself reports to the law and it should be the law to set the rules on the legality or illegality of spikes.

Motorists, obviously unaware of the power of the courts, continue to be subjected to spike abuse. Growing up, most of us had the belief rammed down our throats that what appears in print is the truth.

Last month, the headlines screamed that government had endorsed use of spikes, even guns. But these measures or actions by government can and should, in fact, be tested under the microscope of the law, in particular the supreme law of the land, namely the Constitution.

What is really shattering, though, is the unrelenting zeal and reckless abandon with which this dangerous instrument is used. There is no regard whatsoever for the sanctity of human life. Rarely are these law enforcement agents brought to book for these crimes. Yes, these are crimes; that’s what they are.

It is apparent that police and municipal police officers are acting in pursuit of something much more than crime when they throw spikes. This method of policing is a throwback to medieval times. No civil court would endorse use of this barbaric tool in my view. The country cannot continue to needlessly lose precious lives because someone seeks to line their pocket from motorists. It has actually become ironical that the law enforcement agent whose mandate is to maintain peace and order has himself become the paragon of mayhem. Is government seriously implying that this country is bereft of a civil and effective policing method apart from use of the deadly spike? I think not. A genuine desire to put an end to these pointless deaths, can have spike use done away with. The truth of the matter, apparently, is that the weapon has become a cash-spinning instrument used, or is it abused, to achieve vile ends.

Now, the issue of spikes has become part of Zimbabwean city life for some time, but it is self-evident that no determination is yet to be made on the legality of spike use, whether we call it placing or throwing spikes. As I have highlighted previously, use of spikes owes its existence to the fact that those mandated (the courts) to make a determination on its use have not made a resolution on the matter.

It was reported in State media that government had okayed the use of spikes but this is neither here nor there.

It’s the government stating its position. What the nation wants is the necessary authority (courts) to make the determination. Why would government not okay use of the killer tool when it acts to its benefit? What is needed is a party not interested in the dispute to make a determination. One needs to ask themselves who really benefits from use of these spikes; is it the ordinary people or the government coffers? That answer is enough to make one realise why government isn’t the best authority to set the rules on spike use.

The cosmetic argument proffered by police that police are allowed to place and not throw spikes is one they have to table before the courts and for the courts to determine its validity. Those who have taken the use of this tool to court must stand firm. But all said, government cannot force-feed what is to its benefit on the nation disguised as policy. The courts, not government, applies and interprets the law.

Learnmore Zuze is a law officer and writes in his own capacity. E-mail: lastawa77@gmail.com

