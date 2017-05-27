Stop living in ‘safe mediocrity’

MOST people know what they want to do with their lives, but they don’t do it.

SUCCESS LIFE: JONAH NYONI

Instead, they choose the road of the masses of living in their “safe mediocrity”.

They do average things to survive and get by.

Some are afraid to quit their jobs early and wait until they retire to discover that their true talent was never explored.

People opt for job security rather than freedom.

They feel secure because they have a job, but they are not free to follow their true purpose.

I am not saying your job is bad; it becomes so when it takes away your freedom.

Raise your standards

Your life is big. You are born with inherent potential to be great.

Be relentless. Work wisely and hard. Never procrastinate. When you fall down, don’t stay there.

Don’t do what other people want you to do, but live a life of your dreams.

There is a dream you had as a child. Did you lose it?

Rethink it and pick it up.

There is a better life you should live. This is your life, live it on your own terms.

You should not spend the rest of your life on a job, but on your passion.

Most people should stop looking for jobs and start looking for their passion.

The moment you live your passion and purpose, you will enjoy fulfilment.

How many people do you know that go to work every day and complain?

They don’t enjoy their jobs at all. They even hate their bosses.

They can be equated to a car that uses the railway line to get to its destination.

You are on the wrong path to your destiny. Raise your standards, live your dream.

The reality of life

Your actual success and greatness is never what you do in the public eye, but in your daily routine.

Your daily routine eventually becomes your reality.

Choose to work harder. Most people know that they should work on themselves, but they never do.

It is critical and crucial that you develop yourself.

Success is simple, but it has never been easy.

Simple in the sense that most people know what they should do, but they don’t. It’s not easy because you have to put your energy, effort, time, and your mind to it.

No one has the right to stop you

The greatest enemy to your success is you.

Most people stop themselves from achieving what they want.

People have this tendency to tell you that you can’t make it.

At times, the people that we believe so much in bring us down.

The teacher, who might have told you that your voice is not good enough to be in the school choir, or a parent who told you that art subjects don’t pay, you have to do sciences or commercial subjects at Ordinary Level.

Get negative people out of your life

People will tell you are not good enough. People will stab you with acidic words.

Don’t ever listen to them, but listen to your instincts and intuition, that small voice in you.

Most people are just as happy for you, as long as you stay at their level of mediocrity.

The moment you want to live your life in an endeavour to leave a positive mark, tongues start wagging and you have more enemies.

You have the ability to do anything

The greatest enemy is not outside, but inside.

Last week, I was coaching a young girl, who has thought she would spend her life as a housemaid.

What she had to do was to rethink and embrace the life of her dreams.

She doesn’t want to be a housemaid, but because of her limited and unexposed mindset, she thinks that is her destiny.

Fail and enjoy it

Success is a process and along the way, we fail.

Should I hate the process of failing? Should I stop because if failed?

Failing is part of the process.

One IBM leader once said, for you to succeed fast, just double the rate of your failing.

Unpleasant situations might be happening around us and to us, but the most important factor is what happens “in us”.

Be a winner inside. In 2008, when there was the global financial crunch, some people made profits, because their internal standard was set high.

Place a higher demand on your life

Be harder on yourself and life will be a lot easier.

This helps you when worst times come.

Tony Robbins in his book Money — Master the Game says: “Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s about learning to dance in the rain. It’s about removing the fear in this area of your life so you can focus on what matters most.”

To succeed in hard times, we have to improve in three foundational things: the skills set, mindset, and emotional stamina.

Most physical structures have fallen not because the structure was poorly built, but because the foundation had no capacity to hold the physical structure.

Believe it’s possible

Success is an inner game; it’s that thing you tell yourself.

Napoleon Hill of the book Think and Grow Rich once said: “If your mind can conceive it, and believe it, you can achieve it.”

Busisa Moyo, United Refineries chief executive officer, explained it well in an interview I had with him.

“In order to be a winner, one has to have tenacity, dog-headed determination, unflinching desire to win, be innovative and creative. One must believe in the goal and in what you want to achieve. Belief is probably one of the most important things,” he said.

What will you leave with your name on it?

Most people live an average life and then exit.

When they are dead, they are forgotten. Even when they were alive, they had little if no impact all. Create one thing that will remain with your name on it.

It could be a book; write it. It might be a business; start it. It might be an invention; do it.

Jonah Nyoni is an author, success coach and certified leadership/business trainer. He is the author of Inspiration for Success and Success Within Reach. Contact details-Tel: 0772 581 918. Email: jonah@classicmail.co.za. Twitter@jonahnyoni.

