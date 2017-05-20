Applying the wisdom of God

Victorious and successful living involves inter alia patience, determination and due diligence. We have to brainstorm through a host of opportunities and choices and come up with the best decision. At rebirth, believers are regenerated by the Holy Spirit and the mind of Christ settles in them. A born again believer, therefore, has the capacity to be quick and fast in decision making. You simply don’t have to make rushed up and wrong decisions you will later regret. Renewing of the mind is necessary for wise moves. We, therefore, emphasise reading, studying and meditating on the Bible.

DEVOTION: Erasmus Makarimayi

A believer stands on a vantage point should she/he have the knowledge and be willing to apply what’s inside her/him. We have to willfully submit to biblical transformation to function with divine discretion. The Old Testament teaches the importance of wisdom.

Proverbs 4:7 admonishes: “Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding.” The Amplified Bible explains, “The beginning of wisdom is: get Wisdom (skillful and godly wisdom)! (For skillful and godly wisdom is the principal thing.) And with all you have gotten, get understanding (discernment, comprehension, and interpretation).

James 1:5: “We understand that the wisdom has to come from God. With this we will be skillful with ability to discern, comprehend and interpret issues.The New Testament reveals to us what this wisdom is.

1 Corinthians 1:24 records: “But unto them which are called, both Jews and Greeks, Christ the power of God, and the wisdom of God.” That you’re a born again believer means you’re called. Inherent in the heart of the believer is the power of God and His Wisdom. The power and wisdom is Christ. As a follower of this column you know that the New Testament is the revelation of the Old Testament and this revelation is Christ Jesus.

The wisdom pointed to by the Old Testament is Christ. You remember that God is not a dictator and will not force Himself on you. He solicits your cooperation for the wisdom to operate as it should be. He’s our Shepherd and guides us if we accept His offer.

The Bible refers to earthly wisdom that doesn’t operate in love. The worldly wisdom differs from divine wisdom because divine wisdom looks at life from eternal viewpoint. Earthly wisdom is driven by gain in this world oftentimes disregarding the age to come.

James 3:13-15 (God’s Word Translation) explain, “Do any of you have wisdom and insight? Show this by living the right way with the humility that comes from wisdom. But if you are bitterly jealous and filled with self-centered ambition, don’t brag. Don’t say that you are wise when it isn’t true. That kind of wisdom doesn’t come from above. It belongs to this world. It is self-centered and demonic.” The wisdom of God produces fruit of humility.

Christ in us empowers us not to pursue our dreams on trial and error basis. As we grow in the faith accepting the prompting and nudging of the Holy Spirit, we don’t guess our next move. Mysteries in life are easily solved. Given to the saints or the redeemed of the Lord is demystification of mysteries.

Colossians 1:26-27 reveal to us: “Even the mystery which hath been hid from ages and from generations, but now is made manifest to his saints: To whom God would make known what is the riches of the glory of this mystery among the Gentiles; which is Christ in you, the hope of glory.”

Beloved saint, always remember that you have the mind of Christ, the wisdom of God. We’re taught by 1 Corinthians 2:9-10,16: “But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him. But God hath revealed them unto us by his Spirit: for the Spirit searcheth all things, yea, the deep things of God. For who hath known the mind of the Lord, that he may instruct him? But we have the mind of Christ.” The Holy Spirit dwells in you, please give Him space and cooperate with Him.

Let’s look at biblical example. Matthew 1:20 records the issue of Mary the wife of Joseph. It reads: “But, while he thought on these things, behold, the angel of the Lord appeared unto him in a dream, saying, Joseph, thou son of David, fear not to take unto thee Mary thy wife: for that which is conceived in her is of the Holy Ghost. Here’s how Joseph handled the situation. He thought i.e. considered and weighed options. We need to put our hearts and minds to scenarios and pray through situations and circumstances. We’re the light of the world and we walk in light.

We don’t end up in a dead end situation. An answer came from God through an angel in a dream. God always guides those who are willing to be led. He won’t force Himself on you. God speaks through many ways. The conscience of a regenerated heart always bears testimony of the truth in sync with biblical truth. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge. You’re going somewhere.

All Bible quotations are from the King James Version unless otherwise stated.

