Let the butterfly find its way out

Pay attention now, this is to the heroes, the real warriors, the game changers, history makers, those who are able to pick lessons even during the times of struggle, men who have struggled, until struggles didn’t mean anything.

Motivation: STEVE NYAMBE

Struggles are not problems; they don’t resemble failure.

“The greatest concern is not whether you have failed, but whether you are content with your failure,” articulated Abraham Lincoln.

Failure is one thing that shows you are alive, breathing and kicking. It is a true sign that you are in action and participating.

It shows that you are willing to go one more step further. Failure is a twin brother to a life energiser called struggles.

Your struggles are good because they add a higher dimension to your life.

They make it inspiring. They give meaning to your meaningless adventure.

Imagine if you were to live without them? Your life would be a boring meandering journey.

It would have been a game no one enjoyed playing.

Let’s slow it down as we navigate together through this wonderful story of struggles.

The butterfly in the cocoon

A certain man saw a cocoon, which showed some life in it.

As he watched, he observed that in that cocoon was a little butterfly that was struggling to come out.

This little butterfly was trying to force its tiny body through a hole.

However, this butterfly was failing to make it, it just couldn’t squeeze out.

As it was trying to force its way out, it became stuck. It couldn’t move. You would have felt pity for it, if you kept your eyes glued on it.

The man watched all this, but could not help.

He watched all these initial movements and later decided to help.

The unvalued help

He took a pair of scissors and ripped off the cocoon.

The butterfly emerged easily, but its body was bruised, sadly by the pair of scissors the man had used.

After having helped it, he expected it to live a normal life. In fact, he expected the butterfly to grow its wings and live normally.

Later on, it was noted that this butterfly could not fly.

This was to be so for the rest of its life.

But why, since the butterfly had been lucky to have been spotted by a Good Samaritan?

Was the butterfly lucky? There was a reason for this. What was it?

The love that killed

Despite trying to help the butterfly, this man had missed one thing.

He had failed to comprehend the laws of nature. He had failed to understand the life of butterflies.

The butterfly was using force to emerge from the cocoon. It was a struggle, but it was what it needed.

It was important and critical, as it played an important role in helping the butterfly develop.

The struggle was meant to enable it to secrete a fluid out of its body onto its wings to prepare itself for life once it was out of the cocoon.

Such is life. All your struggles help you fly better later in life.

They have a purpose to shape you into a better being. They are a spice to your life.

Remember, Norman Vincent Peale in his book Power of Positive Thinking said: “An excellent and normal way to release pain from your headache is to give way to grief. It is normal to cry when pain or sorrow comes.”

When situations come that make you cry, just cry, but don’t cry forever, because there’s light at the end of the dark tunnel.

Be blessed.

Steve Nyambe is a motivational speaker and a leadership coach. He can be contacted on +263 784 583 761 or his email: leadershiptouch@gmail.com

