Mad Management: Some economic considerations to ponder as election day approaches

In November 1965 a man-made catastrophe occurred in Central Africa. Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) declared unilateral independence as a colony from Britain. Today we all recognise the misery that Mugabe is inflicting on his people in Zimbabwe, but we may have forgotten that it all began with the Ian Smith, the obdurate prime minister of the colony that was all but independent anyway. “I want my country back!” That must ring a bell.

By John Carlisle

The British government immediately applied sanctions and all the countries around Rhodesia with the exception of South Africa applied them. However, just to the north was the recently independent Zambia, where copper mining accounted for over 90% of its GDP. Zambia paid a huge price for their loyalty to the Commonwealth because, as part of the former Central African Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland, its economic infrastructure was interdependent with Rhodesia/Zimbabwe.

As a miner on the Zambian Copperbelt I experienced firsthand the chaos. Just one example: the technology of the refineries and smelters was predicated on the use of Rhodesian coal, which was of a superb standard – almost anthracite – and was very efficient. Supply dried up and we had to use local coal that had a much higher sulphur content and so was much less efficient and dirtier. Productivity and profits dived.

In addition, as the borders closed, we had to get supplies from, and send our copper through, Tanzania by road instead of through Rhodesia direct by rail. This added about 400 miles to the journey by the most inefficient means possible, i.e. huge lorries on dirt roads. It took three times as long, was unreliable and cost four times as much.

Yes, I am looking forward to Brexit as much as I would to a migraine. And a hard Brexit? In Monty Python terminology, I would rather pull my head off.

What the government seems to not understand is that we are part of an interdependent socioeconomic system called the EU which, if you change one component, everything will change. Above all it will require goodwill to make any kind of progress.

The government keeps going on about the advantages of our economic weight. First of all we are not quite as weighty as we think, especially in comparison with the EU, which is the world’s largest economic zone with 21 million companies and a GDP of £11 trillion – larger than the USA and Japan combined.

EU membership allows participation in the single market; the world’s largest economic zone which has 21 million companies and a GDP of £11 trillion – larger than the USA and Japan combined. The single market is a primary driver of prosperity for 500 million citizens and 28 member states. By dismantling internal border controls it stimulates competition and trade. Member States are still responsible for taxation and social welfare but they now have common trading rules which prevent business having to comply with 28 different sets of regulations.

Consequently, this early election has caused me a real dilemma. So, putting personal feelings to one side and donning my business/economic hat I ask: Which party shows that it understands how to think beyond the nation state and to run a healthy economy?

This immediately rules out anyone in New Labour mode and current Conservatives.

Beginning with the current government, their biggest failure is their utter incompetence at running anything, especially public services. This is deadly serious. My research in some of the former USSR states and the Middle East shows that bad public services lead to unhappy citizens, failing economies and, in some cases, failed states. A good economy needs a stable and effective public sector, especially in the cities.

The Conservatives have taken a wrecking ball to our underfunded public sector, mainly in the name of privatisation and needless reorganisations. But Mrs May now says: “We do not believe in untrammelled free markets…We see rigid dogma not just as needless but as dangerous.”

Really? A leading principle in the free market dogma is privatisation, followed closely by PFI. This government has privatised much of the civil service, to the detriment of the users and the economy.

Dogma always trumps evidence. They privatised the Probation Service a few years ago, just after it had been awarded the 2011 British Quality Foundation’s (BQF) ’Gold Medal for Excellence’.

It was the first time a public sector organisation had won the award. Crispin Blunt MP, Minister for Prisons and Probation, said: ‘This prestigious award recognises the professionalism of probation staff and the excellence of their work.’

So this recognition comes in the form of privatisation! Has it got better? Last December the Chief Probation Inspector condemned the company that won the £982 million rehabilitation contract for “leaving the public at undue risk”. And this is only a tiny sample of the waste caused by the insistence on privatisation and budget squeezing. Just look at health and social services.

Will the government reject this “dangerous dogma”? Not on past evidence. Take PFI. It has been a disaster.

All this was pointed out by a Tory, Jesse Norman, in the 2012 CPS report “After PFI”, whose opening words were “The Private Finance Initiative has been one of the costliest experiments in public policy making ever attempted. It has led to £200 billion of public debt, the equivalent to £8,000 for every household in the country … A new model … is badly needed”.

What has changed? Nothing. Dogma trumps evidence. On top of this tomfoolery comes Brexit. So who gets my vote? Any party that refuses to accept win/lose Brexits, preferably any Brexit at all.

