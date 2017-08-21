ZSE opens week on a high

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange’s mainstream Industrial Index opened the week firmer at 214.06 after adding 0.91 on the back of improved trading activity.

Insurance giant Old Mutual was among the top risers with a $0, 0633 gain to close at $4, 0158, while heavyweight Delta Beverages gained $0, 0175 to settle at $1, 3000 and Meikles was marginally up at $0, 2210 after putting on $0, 0010.

Telecoms giant Econet was the only counter which traded in the negative territory after losing $0, 0001 to close at $0, 4274.

Barclays, CBZ and Dawn traded unchanged at $0, 0360, $0, 1000 and $0, 0210 respectively.

The Mining Index was unchanged at 74.04 as Bindura, Falgold, Hwange and RioZim remained unchanged at previous trading levels at $0, 0299, $0, 0120, $0, 0260 and $0, 6025 respectively. – BH24

Like this: Like Loading...