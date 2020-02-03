Zim/Malawi review products under Common List

Oliver Kazunga, Acting Business Editor

ZIMBABWE and Malawi have reviewed and added products to their Common List which will be traded between the two regional countries using the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) Simplified Trade Regime.

A Simplified Trade Regime (STR) is an arrangement implemented by member States within the Comesa region to formalise and improve the performance of the small-scale cross border traders and enable them to benefit from the regional preferential treatment when importing or exporting goods within the bloc.

Comesa Cross Border Trade Initiative (CBTI) team leader Mr Tasara Muzorori said Zimbabwe and Malawi will compile their import and export regulations applicable to products on the Common List and share the information with the Cross-Border Traders’ Associations and the Comesa secretariat as soon as possible.

This follows a recent meeting held in Malawi where the Comesa secretariat through the CBTI was part of the meeting.

“The STR is meant to empower the small-scale traders so this exercise was important, and the meeting agreed to regularly review the Common List to keep it up to date as guided by the CBTAs,” he said.

The two countries are now expected to have the list gazetted by February 28 this year as agreed during a bilateral meeting between Zimbabwe and Malawi held in that country last November.

The Comesa secretariat is also expected to publish the amended STR and conduct awareness events for both traders and border officials in the two countries.

Malawi director of Trade in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism Mrs Christina Chatima has commended both governments for bringing the parties together adding that the last review of the Common List was conducted in 2013.

“Small-scale traders play an important role in supplying essential products across borders and providing incomes to the traders who in turn support their families.

“So, this review is crucial for the benefit of both traders and consumers,” she said.

Women’s Affairs, Community, and Small to Medium Enterprises and Co-operative Development deputy director Mr Mamvura Mabika who led the Zimbabwe delegation to Malawi recently was quoted by Comesa commending the two governments for their commitment to facilitate trade by small-scale cross border traders highlighting that this would help in providing incomes and livelihoods to a sizeable section of populations of the two countries. — @okazunga