‘Women should be actively involved in devolution’

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

THE devolution concept that is being rolled out by Government comes with a lot of opportunities which women and the youth can fully exploit to improve their way of life and build local and national economies.

This was said by Beitbridge’s Proportional Representation Member of Parliament Ms Lisa Singo yesterday during a handover of food hampers to scores of the elderly people from across the district.

The food hampers contained rice, mealie-meal, cooking oil, bathing and washing soap, tea leaves, salt, beans, matemba, toothpaste, toilet rolls and soft drinks.

“We are in the new dispensation where we must do things differently and ensure that we give women the skills to develop themselves,” she said.

“You will also note that the devolution programme is already in full swing which calls for women, being the majority of the population and the people who carry the social burden to lead from the front.

“Already, Government is walking the talk on devolution and hence it is important for women and our youths to be actively involved in re-building the national economy at all levels of society”.

The parliamentarian said Beitbridge district had a lot of economic development opportunities awaiting exploitation to turn around the livelihoods of many people.

She said there were investment opportunities in livestock, citrus, small grains, mining, irrigation, stocks feeds, beef canning and related products and infrastructure development.

Ms Singo said it was also critical for Government and its partners to consult communities in rolling out its policies to enhance coherence and progress.

“Today we are celebrating the end of the year with the elderly, most of whom women who play a critical role in preserving our moral fabric as a nation.

“Let’s take this opportunity to encourage each other to be the masters of our destiny through continued engagements at all levels to further development in our area of influence,” said Ms Singo.

She said members of the community should come up with projects they want implemented to boost their way of life at household level.

These, she said will be rolled out in order of priority.

The legislator also said Beitbridge was a semi-arid district where people should look at economic projects thriving under such climatic conditions.

“Youths should play a leading role in shaping national politics. We want continuity. Let’s grow in politics. Women should also be proactive and participate in economic development initiatives,” said Ms Singo.