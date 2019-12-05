Security firm makes regional inroads

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Business Correspondent

ONE of the country’s leading indigenous security firms, Nokel Security (Private) Limited, has started making overtures into regional markets buoyed by the attainment of an internationally-recognised standards certificate.

Nokel Security managing director Kenneth Mhlophe said the company’s marketing team recently visited Zambia and Botswana as part of its efforts to explore existing business opportunities in the two countries. “As you are quite aware, we are ISO (International Organisation for Standardisation) certified now and as such we can conduct or offer our services even outside the country.

“It is against this background that we recently sent our marketing team to explore business opportunities in Botswana and Zambia and the feedback was very positive thus we are looking at entering into partnerships with reputable security firms from those two countries and thereafter start operations there,” he said.

The company attained ISO 9001:2015 certification late last year. ISO 9001:2015 specifies requirements for a quality management system when an organisation needs to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements and aims to enhance customer satisfaction.

“We recently launched a website as part of our efforts to enhance our marketing strategy and visibility and within two days of being on line the number of inquiries we received was overwhelming.

“We have over the past few years invested heavily in modern security technologies such as alarms, CCTV (Closed-Circuit Television) and Rapid Response systems as part of our efforts to ensure the safety and security of both our clients and their properties,” said Mhlophe.

He said there was a need for individuals and companies involved in businesses, which entail the handling of large sums of cash to exercise extreme caution through enhancing security systems and details.

“The number of armed robberies in homes and company premises appears to be on the increase in various parts of the country and this is largely attributed to the prevailing economic hardships, with robbers targeting those that handle large sums of cash.

“It is against this background that people should put in place adequate security systems and the other important aspect, which is mostly overlooked is the aspect of personnel, there should be a guard to monitor these systems,” said Mhlophe.

Nokel Security offers static, undercover and armed guards, cash-in-transit, mobile surveillance, circuit camera television, alarm systems and events management security.

The Bulawayo-headquartered company has branches in Harare, Gweru, Mutare, Masvingo, Kwekwe, Gwanda, Hwange, Chitungwiza, Plumtree, Tsholotsho, Zvishavane, Chegutu, Chinhoyi, Mount Darwin, Chipinge, Mount Selinda, Chiredzi, Kadoma, Sango and Forbes Border Posts. The security firm, which was incorporated in 2001, employs over 1 000 people. — @NkosieLegend.