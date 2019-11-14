LATEST: Sasai exhibits at Africa’s top tech conference

Business Reporter

SASAI, the new all-in-one App from Cassava Fintech International (CFI), is exhibiting at AfricaTech, the fintech and digital expo that runs concurrently with AfricaCom, the continent’s largest telco and tech conference held in Cape Town, South Africa, every year.

The conference, which brings together hundreds of telco, fintech and digital technology players, financial services providers, global vendors, developers, operators and thought leaders, along with thousands of prospective clients, has become the premier meeting place of choice for the people driving innovative and tech solutions in Africa.

Speaking from the Sasai stand yesterday, CFI Group chief executive officer, Mr Darlington Mandivenga said he was excited at the opportunity to showcase an App developed by Africans at the continent’s top tech and digital conference.

“We are excited to be here showcasing the power and possibilities that the Sasai App brings not just to Africans, but to the entire world,” he said.

The conference, which started on Tuesday and ends today, is being attended by 15 000 people and features about 400 exhibitors from across the world. The Sasai App, which was launched a little over three months ago and is available on the Google and Apple stores, is an all-in-one super app that offers payments, chat (instant messaging and social media) and entertainment features on one App.

The multipurpose smartphone App, which has so far been downloaded in more than 150 countries and whose rich features go beyond those offered by Apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram, also bears the functionality to do remittances, among many others. Mr Mandivenga said while visitors to the stand liked the rich features that Sasai carries, it was the remittance feature that stood out for so many users and potential partners that visited the Sasai stand.

“The response by both consumer and business-to-business clients and prospects has been amazing. We have been inundated by serious partners and potential merchants from across the continent. But I can tell you that the interest in remittances has really stood out,” he said.

Millions of Africans that work or live in the Diaspora send back home millions of dollars every year. The World Bank Group reported that remittances to Sub-Saharan Africa grew by 10 percent in 2018 to US$46billion.

“We are fast becoming the strongest remittance brand, with capabilities to remit from source markets, which include the United Kingdom, the European Union and South Africa,” said Mr Mandivenga. Sasai is the first App to include local languages.

“Sasai includes local languages, which users in various markets can choose and customise for their preferred experience. As of now the App includes more than 25 local languages,” he said.