JUST IN: Depositors fail to get new bank notes

Pride Mahlangu, Business Reporter

LONG queues resurfaced at banks in Bulawayo on Monday morning as depositors hoped to withdraw the new Zimbabwean dollar notes as promised by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

A snap survey conducted at banking halls in the Central Business District revealed the new notes and coins were not yet accessible as banks continued to issue the old bond coins and bond notes to a few customers. Bank officials at branches such as Standard Chartered, CABS, ZB Bank, Ecobank and CBZ said they were yet to receive the new notes and coins.

At one of the ZB Bank branches only 45 customers managed to get cash withdrawals while others were turned away. Depositors at CBZ Five Street said they were disappointed that the new notes were not yet available despite RBZ promise. The apex bank had said new $2 and $5-dollar notes and $2 coins would start circulating today.

