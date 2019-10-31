Tourism players to showcase in London

Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE’s tourism sector is set to participate at high-profile industry series conferences at the leading global event, World Travel Market (WTM), which takes place in London from 4–6 November 2019.

The Ministry of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry through the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), will join hands with the tourism industry players in an effort to consolidate the country’s European market share.

ZTA acting chief executive, Mr Givemore Chidzidzi, said the motive of destination Zimbabwe’s presence at the travel fair was to market the country’s rich tourism brand.

“Our participation is anchored in the confidence espoused from the ratings and positive stories on Zimbabwe by global media who are opinion shapers in themselves such as Lonely Planet, the BBC, Discovery Channel and Aljazeera. Ours is a story of hope.” he said.

WTM is one of the largest and most established travel events in the world. It is the second largest travel show after German’s International Travel Bourse (ITB). It attracts over 51 000 global travel trade hotel professionals such as tour operators, airlines, and international media. WTM presents a platform for destination Zimbabwe to exhibit and tell its beautiful story, said ZTA. The country prides itself in impressive extraordinary remnants of civilisations gone by – the grand medieval palace, the Great Zimbabwe to the majestic Victoria Falls, the pristine wildlife and nature, which remain etched in the minds of many a traveller.

“Ours is a thrilling story of a wonderful people and culture, rich history and heritage and of timeless beauty and hope ready to be shared with the world,” it said.

Following on from last year’s successful introduction of the regional inspiration zones, WTM London 2019 will continue to host a varied selection of informative sessions in each of the areas – fitting with the region in which the stage is located.

This year’s edition will see a ‘ministers’ summit’ hosted by the UNWTO secretary general, Zurab Pololikashvili and WTM London’s senior director, Simon Press. The summit will provide a practical platform for tourism leaders in the public and private sectors to share best practices and create new innovative perspectives for the travel sector.

“With great anticipation, all is set for destination Zimbabwe’s participation at the leading travel and tourism trade show in the United Kingdom,” said the authority.