Tourism industry workers get 115 percent cost of living cushion

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

THE National Employment Council for the Tourism Industry has awarded its workers a 115 percent cost of living adjustment to cushion them in light of prevailing economic conditions.

In a statement, the NEC said the adjustments, which also include an increase in housing and transport is with effect from August 1 up to November this year.

“The employer and employees have agreed to a cost of living adjustment of 115 percent of basic salaries as was at February with effect from 1 August to November 30, 2019. For computation of NEC dues and union dues, the cost of living adjustment will be added to the basic salary only for the span of the agreement.

“The transport and housing allowances have been increased from Z$40 to Z$80 and Z$50 to Z$100 respectively. Fuel and lights have been increased from Z$10 to Z$30,” said the NEC in a statement.

This is an interim arrangement being effected on basic salaries only to cushion employees, read the statement.

The agreement was arrived at by trade unions, representatives of employers and the adjustments were calculated based on one’s grade.

The cost of living adjustment based on the increases, will leave workers with between Z$757 and Z$1 106 for the lowest to the highest paid sector 1 workers.

Sector 2 workers will now be getting Z$270 for the lowest paid and Z$619 for the highest paid.

The tourism industry workers are divided into three sectors based on the nature of business.

The first sector involves workers from the non-consumptive sector dealing with most tourism activities while the second covers workers employed by those into hunting business.

The third sector is that of workers employed by companies involved in conservation and agriculture.

Early this year, the tourism industry employers awarded workers another cost of living adjustment to cushion them. — @ncubeleon.

