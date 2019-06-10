Stanbic, Zimplats merge CSR efforts in Mat’land

Business Reporter

STANBIC Bank Zimbabwe and Zimplats have combined forces to support people with albinism in parts of Matabeleland districts.

The two organisations have been actively supporting people with albinism in their individual capacities and have embarked on a partnership to benefit Binga, Hwange and Lupane districts.

At events recently held in Binga and Hwange, Stanbic Bank and Zimplats handed over spectacles and sunscreen lotions to 27 beneficiaries who were in need of the support.

People with albinism have a reduced amount of melanin, and this can affect their eyesight.

Binga, Lupane and Hwange have the highest population of people with albinism in Matabeleland North province.

These need access to sun protection materials due to the extreme heat in the region.

Speaking on the sidelines of the events, Stanbic head of marketing and communications, Palmer Mugavha, said:

“The bank has been working with the Albino Charity Organisation of Zimbabwe (ALCOZ) to reach out to people in different parts of Zimbabwe by distributing sunscreen lotions, lip balms, sunhats, and anti-bacterial soaps, and our relationship with ALCOZ was established four years ago”.

Zimplats launched an awareness campaign dubbed “Beyond the Skin” in October 2017.

Through the campaign over 1 000 people with albinism accessed sun protection materials.

Challenges faced by people with albinism require a multi-stakeholder approach in a bid to understand issues affecting them and developing effective support programmes.

Zimplats’ spokesperson, Chiedza Mupfumira, expressed gratitude to Government and private stakeholders who partnered the support efforts.

She highlighted the great impact the campaign has had in different provinces particularly Mashonaland West and Matabeleland North provinces.

“We are greatly overwhelmed by the support we have been receiving from the Ministry of Health and partners such as Stanbic Bank among many others”, she said.

“We appreciate Stanbic Bank’s support in purchasing the spectacles for the Hwange, Binga and Lupane beneficiaries and we hope this partnership goes a long way into the future.”

Binga District administrator, Mrs Lydia Ndeti-Banda, paid tribute to Stanbic and Zimplats citing the great need in their district given the number of people with albinism in her area and surrounding districts.

“We continue to look for solutions to support members of our communities with albinism and are greatly humbled by Stanbic and Zimplats’ support,” she said.

