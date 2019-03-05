TV Sales & Home opens shop in Gwanda

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Business Correspondent

INNSCOR Africa Limited’s associate company, TV Sales & Home has opened a new branch in Gwanda Town as part of efforts to expand its operations.

Responding to written questions, TV Sales & Home managing director Mr Sean Gorringe said they decided to open a branch in Gwanda as the Matabeleland South provincial capital has the need and economic capacity to sustain his organisation’s outlet in that part of the country.

The Gwanda branch was opened on February 22.

“We are a retail chain with a very diverse countrywide network of stores located throughout Zimbabwe.

“Our strategy has always been to review opportunities for expanding our store network in areas that we believe there is a need for our products and, of course, a viable business model.

“Our studies have shown that Gwanda has the need and economic capacity to sustain a TV Sales & Home outlet.

“We believe that our new store will give our valuable customers the opportunity to conveniently shop our products and brands in a state-of-the-art, friendly retail environment right in the heart of Gwanda Town,” he said.

Mr Gorringe said they now have a total of 48 stores nationwide and plans are afoot to open another TV Sales & Home branch in Harare.

He said a new store was also set to be commissioned in Victoria Falls.

Mr Gorringe said the venture of expanding their branches was not only an opportunity for them to expand their clientele but to also give back to the community and develop towns.

“Our policy is to always try and employ staff from the local area when we expand into new territories as a way of giving back to the community that supports us.

“For our Gwanda branch we employed local residents including the branch manager except for one member of the staff,” he said.

The staff member who is not a Gwanda resident, Mr Gorringe said previously resided in Bulawayo.

He said TV Sales & Home was a household name in Zimbabwean homes and is synonymous with selling quality branded products at an affordable price.

“Customers looking for the latest audio visual equipment, kitchen appliances or high quality bed sets and lounge suites can find what they need in our stores with assurance that their branded products are of the highest quality, under warranty and competitively priced,” Mr Gorringe said.

— @DubeMatutu

