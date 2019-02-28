NRZ out to spruce image

Kudzai Chikiwa, Business Reporter

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) is embarking on a rebranding exercise to improve its image among customers as well as boost its revenue.

NRZ Public Relations Manager Mr Nyasha Maravanyika said the rail transport company was keen to reclaim its status as a favourable and affordable mode of public and cargo transport.

“Due to some financial challenges and reasons beyond our control, NRZ lost its popularity but now we are embarking on a revival and l can assure you that our image is coming back everyday,” he said.

Mr Maravanyika said as part of their revival strategy, the NRZ would scale up its corporate social responsibility role.

“Recently we offered a free ride in the standard coach with a return ticket to Victoria Falls to 30 inmates of an old people’s home. Giving back to the community makes us popular as you know transport is a need among people,” he said.

Recently, NRZ also provided free transport to the Jairos Jiri Centre to ferry 48 tonnes of donated coal from Hwange to Bulawayo.

“With the momentum that we have as we work towards improving our image, we feel the gesture is part of our endeavour towards tracing back the days where everyone took pride in us,” he said.

Mr Maravanyika said NRZ has transported more than 100 000 travellers on its commuter train in Bulawayo in the first three months of service.

“The month of January saw a phenomenal rise in commuters with more than 3 000 people boarding the morning service on some days.

“Between November 5, 2018 and January 31, 2019, a total of 111 139 commuters had cumulatively boarded the train,” he said.

In the first month of service, 19 765 commuters boarded the train. Mr Maravanyika said in December 2018, patronage rose to 25 282 while in January it shot up by more than 160 percent to 66 092 commuters.

“Patronage on the service has been rising on a daily basis. In the early days, an average of 300 commuters boarded the train,” he said.

Mr Maravanyika said NRZ was gaining popularity hence it has increased its coaches from seven in November to a maximum of 18 by mid-January.

“NRZ obliged to the call and fares on the commuter train are $1 for a return ticket while a single trip costs 75 cents. A 10-trip multiple ride ticket costs $5,” he said.

The NRZ re-introduced the commuter train, popularly known as the Freedom Train, in November 2018 following a public outcry, which resulted from sharp fare increases in the urban transport set-up across all cities and towns in the country. — @tamary98.

