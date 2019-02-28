Cassava launches digital learning platform

Business Reporter

LISTED technology firm, Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe, has launched AkelloEdutech, a digital learning platform that offers education and learning resources for learners of all age groups.

Speaking at the launch of the platform in Harare on Wednesday, Cassava Smartech chief executive officer, Mr Eddie Chibi, said the new product, which will incorporate RuzivoExtramarks, Akello Books (coming soon), Akello Courses and Muzinda Hub, would harness technology to change and enhance the way students learn, offer unparalleled access to education materials, and compliment existing learning methods and systems.

“Once again we have identified a vital need in the education space and proceeded to develop a solution that will offer critical and unparalleled digital learning resources while complimenting the current education system,” Mr Chibi said.

He described AkelloEdutech as one of the strategic business pillars that Cassava Smartech had set up to offer focused, tech-driven solutions to various sectors of the economy. Mr Chibi hoped the new product would offer transformative, technology-driven innovations and digital solutions in the education sector.

“AkelloEdutech is dedicated to providing affordable digital education content. We offer novel learning solutions and products aimed at up-skilling learners from primary school up to university and beyond,” he said.

“I am very confident in the value that AkelloEdutech will bring to millions of students in Zimbabwe and in Africa because every child, young adult, professionals and anyone who wants to remain relevant, needs an education. The platform we launch today provides access to affordable online learning from anywhere, irrespective of distance or geography.”

AkelloEdutech chief operating officer, Mr Tendai Mashingaidze, said the digital product was designed to offer targeted services to different education market segments, through specifics offers.

“RuzivoExtramarks is an integrated learning and school management platform that offers schools a one-stop-shop for online learning and school management. Using well-illustrated, animated and interactive Cambridge and local content, RuzivoExtramarks makes the learning process for primary and secondary scholars easy and enjoyable,” said Mr Mashingaidze.

“The platform provides both academic and non-academic content from internationally recognised publishers across the globe. We have partnered with some of largest content aggregators and distributors, and so far there are over 260 000 titles on Akello books,” Mr Mashingaidze said.

Akello Courses provides an array of skills-development courses in partnership with global educator Shaw Academy, giving students an “unparalleled interactive learning experience”.

Mr Mashingaidze said Muzinda Hub was a technology hub dedicated to providing access to globally competitive digital skills training, with over 3 000 students having been trained to date. “On offer is a five month digital skills training programme, which consists of specialised e-learning coding modules (in conjunction with Treehouse, a US based Silicon Valley organisation),” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...