JUST IN: 338 Zim exhibitors attend Meetings Africa Conference

Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) and some local tourism operators are part of the 338 exhibitors showcasing their services and products to potential buyers at this year’s edition of Meetings Africa, which kicked off in Sandton City, Johannesburg, South Africa on Tuesday.

In an update, ZTA said the three-day event has a packed program, which involves exhibitions, networking events and educational sessions all around the field of business tourism. Participants are drawn from players in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) sector.

“Zimbabwe is represented by players who are keen on tapping into the lucrative MICE industry and build new contacts for more business as the business tourism sector is characterised by high spenders and large groups ranging from 100 – 3000 participants,” said the authority.

According to the International Congress and Convention Association, conferencing accounts for direct spend of US$1.03 trillion worldwide and draws in about four billion participants from 180 countries.

The event aims to showcase Africa’s diverse offering of services and products where African associations and African meetings industry professionals can partner to help transform our continent.

“The first day also known as the BONDay (Business Opportunity and Networking Day) started on a positive note with key associations in the MICE industry hosting their members to education and networking sessions aimed at enhancing professional development in the sector and industry. Fruitful discussions were held on how the continent can grow and claim its share of the global receipts of Business Tourism.” said ZTA’s Ms Esnath Mboma, who is attending the show.

According to ZTA, Zimbabwean operators who are attending the fair expressed their satisfaction with the organization and level of business interactions so far.

Acting ZTA chief executive Mrs Rita Likukuma highlighted that time has come for Zimbabwe to earnestly unlock the MICE market potential for the benefit of the Zimbabwean economy. She went on to say that Zimbabwe should embrace the role of intra-regional cooperation in the advancement of MICE Tourism in the destination.

Like this: Like Loading...