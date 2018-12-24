Gold miners applaud Government support

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

GOLD miners have said they are optimistic that they will surpass the 2019 gold production target of 34 tonnes and called on Government to continue playing its supportive role in the mining sector.

Government recently announced a 34 tonne target of gold production next year, up from 2018 target of 30 tonnes.

The sector has already surpassed this year’s target by more than two tonnes owing to empowerment of small scale miners and other supporting schemes like loan facilities for miners by Government.

Speaking during a Young Miners Federation (YMF) annual convention in Gweru last Thursday, Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) president, Ms Henrietta Rushwaya, said the mining sector needed maximum support from Government to deliver desired output.

“In 2018, we are happy we produced more gold than targeted and this was necessitated by Government support. We are very much grateful to the Government for the support and that should be carried over to 2019. If we continue getting the same support, then nothing is going to stop us from beating the 34 tonnes target,” said Ms Rushwaya.

She called on Government to incorporate more youths, women and the disabled in the mining programmes.

“Youths play a pivotal role in the achievement of vision 2030 and thus, they should be included in most of the Government mining programmes. The same should be done by the young miners themselves, they should take mining seriously. There is need for youth to take mining seriously as it is source of livelihood for now,” said Ms Rushwaya.

She applauded Government for erecting gold processing plants across the country, a move she said will go a long way in curbing leakages of the precious mineral as well as corruption.

Speaking at the same function, Fidelity Printers and Refiners’ mining investment advisor Mr William Gambiza said Government was ready to support the mining sector so that they reach a higher target.

“As Fidelity, we have rolled out some loan facilities where miners can be capacitated so that we increase gold production.

“We are, however, worried by the low uptake of the fund by youths and women. We, therefore, urge them to utilise the fund as it is for them,” said Mr Gambiza.

Out of the $140 million gold fund, youths only utilised about $1,4 million. Fidelity has, however, condemned some miners who are in the habit of converting the loan facility for personal use saying they should stop doing so.

“We have resorted to not wiring the money to the miners but to the supplier of services as some miners were now blowing the money on cars and other luxuries instead of investing in the mining business. We urge the miners to use the money wisely as it goes a long way in earning the country more foreign currency,” he said.

YMF Co-Founder Mr Payne Kupfuwa said youths should take mining seriously as they played a critical role in achieving vision 2030 of a middle income economy.

“We are very grateful to the Government for the support especially for empowering youths in mining. Government empowered the youths and it shows that they are serious about us. Now let us not disappoint the same Government and play our role in achieving the 2019 target as well as achieving the vision 2030,” he said.

The convention was held under the theme, “Building smart partnerships for young miners” and was attended by more than 100 delegates drawn from all the country’s provinces.

