Zimbabwe takes part in UK World Travel expo

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) in conjunction with the Ministry of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry and local tourism players are participating at the prestigious World Travel Market (WTM) expo being held in London, United Kingdom.

About 30 local tourism players have registered to participate in the event, a jump from only nine who participated last year. ZTA chief executive, Mr Karikoga Kaseke, confirmed Zimbabwe’s participation at this year’s edition of the WTM with the aim of increasing tourist traffic to boost the economy.

“Tourism is a key growth engine in the national economy and as such, potential has been identified in Europe, which is our traditional source market and very key,” he said in an update issued yesterday.

ZTA noted that EU’s tourist arrivals in the first half of 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017 increased by 29 percent to 101 101 from 78 225. The increase is indicative of the immense potential that Europe has, said the authority.

“WTM is, therefore, critical for us as not only Europe, but the global tourism industry will be under roof,” said Mr Kaseke who said he was thrilled to see the industry show a keen interest in WTM.

Among the industry players are Love For Africa, Mbano Manor Hotel, Rainbow Tourism Group and Avis Rent A Car.

“The UK is an important market for us hence the industry players are excited to participate at this show given the new winds of change in the country and the re-engagement drive that Zimbabwe is on. Indeed we anticipate massive deals to be clinched during the show, which will in turn boost our business,” remarked Shelley Cox of Great Plains Conservation.

A heightened interest in Zimbabwe has been registered by global media houses such as the BBC, Discovery Channel and Aljazeera who are coming to the Zimbabwe stand to interface with the country.

Meanwhile, Mr Kaseke has revealed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between ZTA and Aljazeera for the promotion of Zimbabwe’s tourism and hospitality industry.

“The engagement with high profile international media houses is in line with the ZTA’s quest of enhancing the image and repositioning of destination Zimbabwe in major tourist source markets,” said Mr Kaseke.

WTM is the second largest travel show in the world after Germany’s International Travel Bourse (ITB).

It attracts 51 000 global travel trade hotel professionals such as tour operators, airlines, and international media from all over the world.

