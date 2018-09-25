Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE 2018 Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) annual congress and international investment forum kicks off in Bulawayo today with high-level engagements set for the three-day indaba.

There are high expectations by local industrialists that Bulawayo companies, who are faced with a myriad of challenges, would likely use the opportunity to seal investment deals and trade partnerships with their foreign counterparts.

Former Botswana President Lieutenant- General Seretse Khama Ian Khama, economic consultant Mr Ashok Chakravarti, will be among the high-ranking guests who will share the stage with local dignitaries.

The prime gathering comes at a time when Government and the private sector are seeking ways of transforming the economy and rejuvenating the manufacturing sector through the implementation of strategies that promote economic growth and development.

Against this backdrop, this year’s CZI congress has attracted international delegates expected to advise their local counterparts on the strategies that promote industrial growth. In line with the congress’ theme, “From Dialogue to Implementation-It’s Time to Act,” local industrialists have vowed to adopt a paradigm shift where the country was known for rhetoric with less implementation.

Host CZI Matabeleland Chapter president Mr Joseph Gunda said all was set for the business event with some international delegates at the congress and investment forum expected in the country today and tomorrow. The international delegates are from India, South Korea, Japan, South Africa and Botswana.

“We have got a business-to-business engagement during the forum and some of the Indian delegation is supposed to make a presentation, so I got correspondence that they will be in the country tomorrow in-time for the business-to-business meetings.

“There is also a Zimbabwe-India seminar and that’s the one that kick starts the congress and investment forum,” said Mr Gunda.

The CZI congress and investment forum will focus on key issues that include restoring Bulawayo industrial hub status among others. Delegates would share the stage with Botswana officials who would share how their country has leveraged on diamonds for economic development, attracting foreign investment and opportunities for partnerships. The gathering will also unpack regional opportunities, funding for business, from dialogue to implementation, and addressing the macro-economic environment.

“Certainly, all is set for the congress. The Indian delegation is coming tomorrow morning while former Botswana President is arriving on Thursday. I have done the best that I can to encourage the Bulawayo business community to attend the business event. So far from the indications, we have got 150 delegates as of last week that had registered from outside Bulawayo including international delegates. So their worry was that if we have 150 delegates from outside Bulawayo, how many do we have from the city?”

said Mr Gunda. He said the congress and investment forum were crucial to local businesses as it created a platform for possible trade and investment partnerships such as joint ventures. Mr Gunda is on record saying the, “Zimbabwe is open for business”, mantra adopted by Government was inspiring to the private sector, which was committed to working with the foreign investors to revive the economy. — @okazunga

Like this: Like Loading...